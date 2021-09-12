Belton Senior Center, Friday, Sept. 3
1st Beverly Kermode and Jeanette Patsons
2nd Donold and Barbara Johnson
3rd Linda Lair and Vernice Black
4th George and Betty Fowler
5th Donna Jensen and Marilyn VanSchoelandt
