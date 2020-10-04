A Rogers High School cheerleader is Orlando bound this November for the Varsity Spirit Spectacular.
Lexy Ide, a senior, was selected to represent the camp brands of Varsity Spirit in the program, which will run from Nov. 22 to Nov. 25. Her invitation came after being nominated for a chance to become an All-American Cheerleader through the National Cheerleader Association.
“I’m really looking forward to meeting fellow All-American Cheerleaders across our nation,” Ide said. “I am especially excited to perform during the parade, and be able to represent my high school as its first All-American Cheerleader.”
Ide, who has been an active cheerleader for more than 13 years, highlighted her skills earning her this opportunity.
“This title means that I exemplified elite skills in cheer and tumbling along with great leadership and passion as a cheerleader,” she said. “Only 12 percent of athletes earn the chance to perform in the holiday spectacular.”
The year’s exclusive performance is slated to take place at the Universal Orlando Resort.
“With this award, I am given the opportunity to travel to Universal Studios in Orlando, Florida for the Varsity Spirit Spectacular and perform during their Thanksgiving parade in November,” Ide said.
Although she is elated for this opportunity, Ide noted there are some fees linked to this cheerleading excursion.
“This event does come with a cost. I am raising money to cover the fees associated with this once-in-a-lifetime trip,” she said.
Her fundraising efforts began after learning Salado High School was not able to contribute to the costs. Interested donors can contribute to Ide’s $1,200 goal online at https://bit.ly/3l3zNOY.
“Memphis-based Varsity Spirit — the driving force behind cheerleading dynamic transformation into the high-energy, athletic activity it is today — is the leading global source for all things spirit, including cheerleading, dance team and performing arts,” John Calitri, a spokesman for Varsity Spirit, said.
In addition to being a cheerleader, Ide is in the top 10 percent of her class, a National Honor Society member, a student council member, a superintendent’s council member, a varsity volleyball player and varsity powerlifting team member.
But her extracurricular efforts do not stop there. Ide also is an active participant in regional 4-H events, serving in numerous officer capacities.
“As you can tell I am a true Rogers Eagle and leader,” she said.