Those looking to support local charity work and scholarships will need to do so from home once more this year as an event by the Temple Altrusa club remains online.
The group will host its Taste of the Holidays event online once more instead of its annual luncheon, having previously cited the ongoing pandemic as the cause. The group similarly moved last year’s event online instead of in person.
Diana Zaremba, the event’s organizer, said money donated to the group goes toward its projects while proceeds from a prize drawing fund scholarships for local students.
“This year we are helping a lot of the homeless children that are in the school system,” Zaremba said. “So any of the money that we use goes toward projects in the community.”
Tickets this year, which are being sold by members for $25 each, will be on sale until the day of the drawing on Nov. 18.
So far, Zaremba said the sale of raffle tickets have been going well after the organization sent them out to hundreds of local partners to be sold. The mailings also included a request for donations.
Those entering into the prize drawing get to choose which of five prizes to choose from: four baskets priced at more than $2,000 each or a $3,260 blue topaz donated by Charlie Wharton.
Themes for the four other baskets include This is Us, Travel and Entertainment, Great Outdoors and Home Entertainment.
Zaremba said the drawing would occur when the normal Taste of the Holidays event would have taken place, with the organization contacting winners afterward. Organization officials said they look forward to hosting a traditional version of the event next year.
Those interested in purchasing a ticket for the drawing can contact any Altrusa member or go to the group’s website, www.altrusatemple.org.
About Altrusa
Founded in 1917, Altrusa International, Inc. is a world-wide organization of executives and professional leaders who are dedicated to improving their communities through personal service. Altrusa was started as a women’s organization but today is open to everyone.
Altrusa meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesdays of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.