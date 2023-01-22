FORT HOOD — Annually around mid-December, the Fort Hood Adaptive and Integrative Management program along with volunteers, biologists, students from Texas A&M University Central Texas and Wild Birds Unlimited-Temple come together to support the Audubon Christmas Bird Count and comb the training areas to count as many birds as possible in a single day. Fort Hood’s 7th annual CBC focused on a community outreach event on Dec. 13, 2022, followed by an official event on Dec. 14, 2022.