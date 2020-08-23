An “All Souls Spectacular” exhibit opening is just one part of a planned night of art and music set for 5-7 p.m. Aug. 29 at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple.
The “All Souls Spectacular” exhibit will feature Day of the Dead artwork in the McCreary Gallery. Local artists interpreted the Mexican holiday — particularly celebrated in Central and Southern areas in Mexico. Angela Mowery, a local artist and teacher, is curating the exhibit.
A new exhibit featuring the work of Salado artists will be on display in the Howard Gallery. These art pieces include contemporary abstracts, sculptures and glasswork — all selected to appear by the Salado Cultural Arts District.
Korean art was the inspiration for the tropical lotus blooms entitled “Lotus Love Song and Oasis” — shown in the Saulsbury Gallery. Kil Cha Gullickson is the featured artist for this exhibit.
The Carabasi Gallery will feature “Polynesian Impressions: The Moai, Maori and More.” This collection, which is sponsored in part by the Contemporaries and curated by Cynthia Castillo, will showcase Polynesia’s heritage, art and culture. Additionally, the Polynesian culture will be shared this year with local students as part of the Contemporaries’ “Hands On” program.
The opening night will also feature food. R&R Eatery will have a food truck available 5-7:30 p.m. that features a menu that includes Polynesian dishes.
At 7:30 p.m., Emily Gimble will be in concert. Gimble recently debuted her first album, “Certain Kinda.”
The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.