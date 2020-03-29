Dr. R. E. Burke, local author and retired pediatrician, has just published a second book in his “Buddy the Globetrotter” travel series.
“Adventure in the Enchanted Islands” is based on his travels to Galapagos (which was shared with Telegram readers last October).
From the back cover: “Enchantment awaits you in the cold equatorial waters just west of South America. As the sunrise and gentle winds remove clouds of mist that engulf Galapagos, islands born of volcanic activity lay ready to expose the diversity of life they now harbor. Much of the life born and nurtured here cannot be found elsewhere on Earth.”
Young readers will be able to join Buddy as he explores lush vegetation, barren moonscapes, and a mesmerizing undersea world. Readers can feel his vibes as events trigger a sixth sense that puts Buddy on a mission to protect his fellow travelers from unbeknownst dangers.
The series genre is juvenile fiction, but the tales blend a sense of adventure and realism suitable for advanced and other readers. This and his other books are available in e-format and paperback on Amazon.
Dr. Burke encourages those who purchase books to leave a review. To learn more about each publication, visit chrogalipress.com.
“Photos were purposefully left out of the books to stimulate the readers imagination,” Dr. Burke said in a news release. “Those readers may now match their imagined landscapes and wildlife with the real. See who or what inspired the series as well as specific chapters in each book.”
Dr. Burke is currently working on a third book in the series, based on travels to Baja and the Inner Passage to Alaska, which he has also previously shared with Telegram readers.