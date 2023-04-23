Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts organization meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 305 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to artists of all mediums and skill levels. For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Central Texas Republican Women
A scholarship awards luncheon was hosted by Central Texas Republican Women on behalf of the CTRW Scholarship Endowment Foundation recently at The Gin at Nolan Creek in Belton.
Two scholarships were awarded in the amount of $1,000 each. This year’s recipient of The Kitty Pope Scholarship is Bailey Krcha. Bailey is the daughter of Brittiny and John Krcha. She resides in Temple and will graduate from Rogers High School this year. She plans to attend Texas Tech this fall. Her field of study will be kinesiology minoring in business.
The second recipient of The Sonny Pope Scholarship is Ryan Novotny. Ryan is the son of Laura Nicole and Dr. Michael Thomas Novotny. He resides in Salado and will graduate from Salado High School this year. He plans to attend Texas A&M this fall. His field of study will be biology minoring in statistics.
Day of Prayer event
The Salado Area Republican Women and the Central Texas Republican Women will hold a National Day of Prayer event at 10 a.m. on Thursday, May 4, on the steps of the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
There will be a color guard along with the reading of Gov. Abbott’s proclamation as well as they reading by Judge Blackburn of the Bell County proclamation.
Members from both women’s groups will read the National Prayer.
The event is open to the public.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for April are: 4/24 Well Read Women, Crochet & Knit, Monday Canasta, 4/25 Singing Bluebonnets, 4/26 Fun Lunch, and 4/29 Jimmy’s Egg.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at
First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon on Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to Rotarians and guests.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will host a free seminar on April 27. Dirk Aaron, general manager of the Clearwater Underground Water Conservation District, will present the seminar, “Groundwater in Texas,” at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the association’s learning center at 1605 N. Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but limited to 50 participants. To register, email bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club assists caregivers of those with early stage Alzheimer’s or other dementias. It meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides initial education, ongoing information and support for caregivers. The Thursday Club offers time on Thursdays for the caregiver to run errands, rest, and have some time to themselves while volunteers care for their family member at no cost.
For information contact Craig Pitrucha at 254-541-0610 or Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Emeritus Medicus
The Emeritus Medicus group will meet at 9:30 a.m. on Tuesday, May 2, at the Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
Dr. Christi Ponce, president of Temple College, will be the guest speaker.
Membership in the organization is open to retired physicians, dentists, medical examiners and their spouses.
For information contact Dr. Allan Price at 254-913-1078 or Dr. Gary Morton at 254-541-8507.
Temple NAACP
The Temple NAACP Branch will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at the Wheatley Alternative Education Center, 515 E. Ave. D in Temple.
Keimonya Jenkins, a hospice care consultant with Baylor Scott & White, will be the guest speaker.
The meeting is open to the public. For information visit www.templetxnaacp.org.