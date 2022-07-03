Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new Members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club, Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities for July are: 7/6 Popcorn Bridge, 7/16 Exploring Wines, 7/18 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 7/19 Bunco, 7/20 Popcorn Bridge, 7/23 Sassy Singles, 7/25 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and 7/27 Fun Lunch.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast on the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail. com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets Tuesdays at noon at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. Belton.
The club will not meet July 5, but will resume regular meetings on July 12.
The July 12 program will include the installation of officers with Nelson Hutchison as the new club president.
Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home support groups
Young’s Daughters Funeral Home and Bereavement Center, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple, is offering several support group meetings.
A Grief Share session is offered at 6 p.m. on Mondays. This is a video based bereavement class led by Chaplain Joe Emerson. It consists of 13 sessions held weekly.
A Compassionate Friends group meets at 6 p.m. the second Thursday of the month at the funeral home. This support group is for parents who have lost children and siblings who have lost siblings.
A caregiver support group led by Savannah Perez meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays. The goal of this group is to help caregivers cope with disease and know they are not alone.
A “Death Café” meeting is scheduled for 6 p.m. July 21 at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. Participants will have the opportunity to talk about death and processing grief over food and drinks.
For information about these group meetings, call 254-401-1302.
