Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers. com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis 44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity: a Popcorn Bridge event will be held July 1; Chat N Canasta is set July 6; Tuesday Canasta will be held July 7; a Game Day will be held July 8; a TGIF Lunch is planned July 10; a Popcorn Bridge event will be held July 15; Monday Canasta will be held July 20; a Snack Time Mah Jongg event will be held July 21; a Fun Lunch will take place July 22; a Game Day will be held July 22; and Valentine Bridge will take place July 28.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club, which has been meeting via the Zoom online platform, is now meeting again in person. Starting in July, the group will meet 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
The speaker on July 2 will be Kristine, a financial coach who will speak about how the current COVID-19 situation has affected everyone.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
