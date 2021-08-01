FORT HOOD — Serving more than 31 years for the Army, Air Force and Navy, Fort Hood Fire Chief Sergio Campos retired June 30, after holding every position in fire service – from basic firefighter to fire chief.
“I started as the lowest ranking firefighter and went all the way up,” Campos said. “I did a majority of it here at Fort Hood.”
Campos enlisted in the U.S. Air Force on Dec. 1, 1989, where he served as a military firefighter, before accepting a civilian position as a firefighter at Reese Air Force Base in Lubbock. Campos’s firefighting career took him to work with the U.S. Navy in Crete, Greece, then with the Army Installation Management Command, before settling at Fort Hood in 1997.
“During his fire service career at Fort Hood, he provided guidance and leadership in responding to significant emergency incidents such as multiple large scale wildland fires, structural fires, flash floods, search and rescue operations, and two active shooter incidents,” Col. Chad R. Foster, commander of U.S. Army Garrison – Fort Hood, said about Campos. “His performance over this period provided a superb example of the ability of one dedicated person to make a substantial impact across the fire service.”
During his time at Fort Hood, Campos justified the need and was approved for the construction of an additional fire station, which opened the door to 22 additional positions within the fire department. After suffering from a staffing shortage, the fire chief fought for, and was able to rebuild, the fire prevention branch.
“I went from nine fire prevention officer to three and we were failing inspections,” Campos revealed. “We revamped it totally, so it was more efficient. We went from about 32% (pass rate) of inspections to above 90% (pass rate).”
While he put the wheels in motion, Campos said nothing would have been accomplished without his team, which he affectionately called his family.
“We’re a family – a dysfunctional family, but we’re a family,” he said. “The cohesiveness, the camaraderie. I already miss that.”
Campos also started the ball rolling toward the accreditation process for the Fort Hood Fire Department, which is a lengthy process that no previous fire chiefs had begun. Simultaneously, Campos also initiated the process towards expanding Fort Hood’s public service answering port, also known as a 9-1-1 Communications Center.
“It’s still in the works and we’re expanding it,” he said. “We were able to finally get a larger facility and more employees.”
While working at Fort Hood, Campos also taught fire safety at the Texas A&M – Engineering Extension Service fire school, which he plans to continue, while also spending as much time as he can with his four grandchildren. Andrew Lima is the new Fort Hood fire chief.
“I met all my goals,” Campos said about his three decade career. “I had this fortune cookie from years and years ago that said, ‘A person who does not set goals will eventually work for one who did.’ I kind of took that to heart. Setting my goals and exceeding them ahead of time.”