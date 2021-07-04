Local poet Brenda Nicholas invites readers along on a poetic journey through her yoga practice in her chapbook, “Hari Om, Hurry Homez,” which comes out Aug. 20.
Poet Barbara Ungar describes Brenda Nicholas’ work as a “lovely and heartfelt collection”.
Readers are taken on a journey from “First Yoga Class,” where “warm energy/ emerges from a newly lit lamp/ in some dark corner of an organ deep within” to “Balasana, Child’s Pose,” where the speaker thinks “of babies sleeping/ as if steeping . . . like tiny tea bags nestled/ against the side of this world”.
“With such fresh imagery, the poems move smoothly from asana (pose) to asana, reminding us that ‘Yoga means to yoke, to connect,’ as the speaker moves through divorce, childrearing, lovers, and her father’s death, deepening her practice as she goes,” Ungar said.
“By the end of class, we are enlightened by ‘Savansana, Corpse Pose,’ where the speaker imagines her dying father ‘carefully packing my final words/ to move into his new home inside my heart’. Beautiful and true.”
Poet Mark Cox says, “With a keen eye for detail and a large heart, Nicholas writes of how her yoga practice yokes spirit to flesh, attends to the losses still resonant within her body. Indeed, all through this volume, the material and spiritual worlds meet. And in those charged meetings, we are given deftly drawn glimpses of her experience as a woman of deep feeling, of her uncommon humanity.”
Brenda Nicholas is an associate professor of English at Temple College. Her work has appeared or is forthcoming in the “Evening Street Review,” “Sand Hills Literary Magazine,” “Unbroken,” “The Painted Bride Quarterly,” “Red River Review,” “Illya’s Honey,” “Menacing Hedge,” “The Ekphrastic Review,” “The Helix Magazine,” and other literary journals. Her full-length manuscript was selected as a semifinalist in the 2020 Philip Levine Book Prize and is forthcoming at Kelsay Books.
“Hari Om, Hurry Homez,” is published by Finishing Line Press. For information visit www.brendanicholas.net.