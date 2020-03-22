FORT HOOD — The 34th annual Wild West Night raised more than $8,000 for the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club on March 6 at Club Hood.
About 200 people attended this year’s fundraiser, which helps a variety of organizations and also supports local scholarships.
“We are fundraising for our community outreach grant program,” Ginny Fricks, Wild West Night chair for the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club, said. “Then we have a community that looks through these and then we basically give out money to other non-profits and (profit) organizations in Texas. One of the biggest ones — is the Fort Hood Scholarship Fund — we give money to them every year.”
“Because it gives all these volunteer hours a solid purpose,” Grace Phelps, first vice president for the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club, said about the importance of giving back to the community.
Grace and Chief Warrant Officer 5 Damon Phelps, have been married for 31 years, and have six children together. Phelps, who’s been in the U.S. Army for 32 years, said he supports his wife and the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club by frequently volunteering, as do many active duty service members on Fort Hood.
“It brings in money to help the scholarship programs for dependents in our community,” Phelps said. “It goes back to the spouses’ club, so we can have other events that go on throughout the year.”
Among the attendees were the mayors of Killeen and Harker Heights.
“It’s good to be here and see a great event at the Great Place,” Harker Heights Major Spencer Smith, said. “Again, I just wish that y’all have a good time and it’s really important to support the cause out here.”
Participants were encouraged to dress in their best “western wear” for the fundraiser. In order to attend, community members were required to be at least 21-years-old. Purchase of admission included: the entrance fee, country music, appetizers, and $10 worth of poker chips for casino style games. Alcoholic beverages, additional poker chips, a silent auction, a live auction and opportunity raffle tickets were also available for a separate purchase.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club supports many Fort Hood community events, Phelps said.
“Come join!” Grace said. “It’s a great way to meet new people.”
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club provides resources and support to spouses in order to make their lives easier, Phelps said. The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club also has sub clubs, such as the book club, wine club, and more. Grace encourages all new Fort Hood spouses to join the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club. Along with annual sponsored events, the club hosts a weekly social-luncheon.
The Fort Hood Spouses’ Club sponsors three annual fundraisers throughout the year. The Golf Scramble, May 1, will be the next Fort Hood Spouses’ Club fundraiser. For more information on the Fort Hood Spouses’ Club or to apply for a grant or scholarship, visit forthoodspousesclub.org.