College graduates
Western Governors University in Salt Lake City announced its 2020 online graduates to include: BELTON - Aaron Jenkins received a Master of Business Administration, IT Management; Bridget Halpain received a Master of Science, Management and Leadership; Jamie Hughes received a Bachelor of Science, Business - Information Technology Management; Jeanette Smetana received a Bachelor of Science, Business - Human Resource Management; Julie Witt of Lott received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Chelsea Bilbrey of Moody received a Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Erica Cover of Temple received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing; TEMPLE - Jennifer Wolf received a Bachelor of Science, Business - Human Resource Management; Sophia Weedman of Temple received a Bachelor of Science, Business - Healthcare Management; Tiffany Bass of Temple received a Bachelor of Science, Business - Healthcare Management; Kathryn Ross of Temple received a Bachelor of Arts, Elementary Education; Kellin Taylor of Temple received a Bachelor of Science, Nursing; Lowell Wilbourn of Temple received a Master of Science, Information Technology Management; Sammy Mills of Temple received a Master of Business Administration; Vanessa Hammons of Temple received a Bachelor of Science, Business Management; Tiffany Fischer-Blowers of Temple received a Master of Business Administration, Healthcare Management; and TROY - Megan Havens received a Master of Science, Special Education.
College awards
Gauge Wiley of Fort Hood received his own EVVY Award. The EVVY Awards is the largest multi-camera, live switch event any school has to offer. Wiley is pursuing a degree in Media Arts Production and is a member of the Emerson College Class of 2020.