National Society Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently announced the appointment of Rebecca “Becky” Vajdak to Representative Veterans Administration Volunteer Service and Caroline Tillman to the Deputy Representative, both at the Olin E. Teague Veterans’ Medical Center in Temple.
They will be working with the VA to coordinate volunteer activities and donations from the chapters located in the Central Texas region. These appointments are for three years.
The NSDAR is committed to education, historic preservation and patriotism. For information about the group email bettymartinregent @aol.com.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet on Thursday at Sam’s Southern Eatery, 221 S.W. HK Dodgen Loop in Temple.
Group members will dine at noon and the business meeting will begin at 1 p.m. For more information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Salado Ladies Community League Christmas in October Jingle Walk
Activities are heating up for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk event.
The event, which features multiple businesses across Salado, will take place from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A special “passport” is available for the event. The $25 passport entitles you to collect a special gift from each of the participating businesses you visit.
The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located. It will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable you to participate in the door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
“It is a fun way to shop locally for clothing and one-of-a-kind gifts,” said Barclay McCort, director of publicity for the Salado Ladies Community League.
Passports will be available for purchase starting Sept. 1 on www.centraltexastickets. com.
For information contact McCort at 254-760-4266 or visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
The group is kicking off the new year with its President’s Coffee on Thursday, Aug. 19. Other upcoming activities include: 8/17 Bunco and Snack Time Mah Jongg; 8/18 Popcorn Bridge; 8/25 Fun Lunch, and 8/28 Exploring Wine.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com or email Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
Salado Community Chorus
The Salado Community Chorus is gearing up for its annual Christmas concert and new members are sought to participate in the program.
Anyone with the desire to sing and meet with others who enjoy music is welcome to join the group. There are no auditions or need to read music. There is no mask requirement for those who have been vaccinated. Those who have not been vaccinated will be asked to wear a mask for socializing (not singing).
The group’s fall kick-off event will take place 5:30 p.m. Tuesday at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado. The group will meet, eat and review music selected by Director Dottie Shirley.
For information email Marjorie Hairston at mhairston@embarqmail.com.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11:15 a.m. Tuesday at Napoli’s Restaurant, 110 E. Central Ave. in Belton.
Upcoming trips, including Colorado Springs, Charleston, Iceland and Switzerland, will be discussed.
The meeting is open to everyone with no dues or membership requirements. For more information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com.
Bell County Retired School Employees
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and seeks new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees not just teachers and administrators. Completed membership forms with $45 (which covers $35 state and $10 local dues) may be mailed to to 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. For more information and/or registration form contact the membership chair at missusa78@aol.com.
The member spotlight for the month of August is Clayton Brantley, President Elect. Brantley is a Belton Tiger graduate who attended Sam Houston State and began his teaching career in Georgetown. He also served other school districts such as Fairfield, Corsicana and Moody. After retiring from education he worked in law enforcement. He served as a deputy for Bell County for many years.
In other group announcements, the 2021 BCRSEA scholarship recipients are Alayne Denton from Academy ISD and Alexandria Berg from Troy ISD.
The group’s monthly Executive Board Meeting is being combined with a special technology training session. It is scheduled for 2 p.m. Thursday, Aug. 26, , at 2:00 PM at Freeman Height, 300 S. 27th St. in Temple. This is for anyone that would like to learn more about posting on Facebook and officers to become acquainted with the Resources Handbook.
Sept. 2 is the first meeting of the new school year and will be held in person at the Temple ISD administration building, 401 Santa Fe Way in downtown Temple.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Aug. 17 will be Fire Chief Jon Fontenot from the city of Belton.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will meet on Tuesday at the Harris Community Center, 401 Alexander St. in Belton. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and program begins at 7 p.m.
The guest speaker will be Wayne Christian, Texas Railroad Commissioner, who will discuss Texas energy.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.