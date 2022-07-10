Shining a spotlight on Temple’s diverse population is the goal of an art exhibit later this month.
Nonprofit Feed My Sheep has started to work with other local organizations to host an art exhibit later this month called “Temple Through My Eyes”. The exhibit, which is open to submissions from the public, plans to focus on highlighting the wide range of people in the city.
Organizers plan to host a two day showing of resident submitted artwork from 6 p.m. to 8 p.m. on July 27 and July 28 at The Loft Event Center, 7 S. Second St. in Temple.
Organizer Jeff Stegall, executive director of Feed My Sheep, said he hopes the artwork submitted lets attendees get to know another side of the city that they might not normally see.
“The activity of people looking for beauty in other people is the event as well,” Stegall said. “I want people looking around and going, ‘Oh my gosh … can I take your picture because that is really cool.’ That is art.”
Stegall, who plans to submit some of his own artwork, said anyone in the community is welcome to participate.
The exhibit plans to allow local residents of any age to submit artwork of any Temple or Belton resident. Stegall said there would not be any restrictions on what medium the artwork is in.
Organizers also plan to hand out awards for various categories at the exhibit, as they hope to push local artists to do their best in capturing the image of their fellow residents.
Neil Harbison, executive director of Impact Clubhouse, said he also planned on participating in the exhibit and felt it was important to highlight some of the less fortunate locally.
“I have lived here basically my whole life and I knew there were issues, I knew that there were homeless and people who were down and out,” Harbison said. “There are all kinds of people, but I didn’t know them though, I didn’t know their story.”
Both Harbison and Stegall said they wanted to show the beauty of the local homeless population, who sometimes have a hard time seeing anything good about themselves.
Stegall said it was unfortunate that some people in the community do not know what life is like for others just a few miles away.
“We are both in the church world and what we would say is that every human being is created by God and they are good,” Stegall said. “We see that, and we experience that every day, so we wanted to share that.”
Residents who wish to show their artwork in the exhibit still have time, with a submission deadline of July 18.
To submit artwork, residents can deliver it in person from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. each weekday to Feed My Sheep in Temple, 116 W. Ave. G. Artwork also may submitted digitally through email at jeff@feedmysheeptemple.org.