The 26th annual Central Texas Poetry and Prose Reading, hosted by Thom “The World Poet” Woodruff, will take place Thursday, Feb. 6, at Tablerock Amphitheatre in Salado.
At 7 p.m. Central Texas poets and writers of prose will grace Tablerock’s indoor stage. Each of the following participants have been invited to read three minutes of their work: Richard Egg from Salado, Thom Woodruff, Steve Brooks, Jack McCabe from Austin, Sandi Horton from Waco, Phillip Abbott from San Antonio, Donna Bowling from Temple and Nancy Fierstien from Dripping Springs. Two Salado High school student contest winners from Terri Seaton’s English/Poetry class will also read their winning poems. After a break, at 8:15 p.m. the other attendees will take turns reciting their poetry works at an open microphone.
The Host Poet, Thom Woodruff, is originally from Australia and a hardy transplant to Austin. Woodruff tours England and Australia poetry festivals when possible, and in his adopted city of Austin he can be seen improvising with musicians at openings, or hosting open mic venues all over Central Texas. Woodruff, the tireless poet, was the co-founder of the Austin International Poetry Festival in 1993, and his tour of poetry festivals all over the world and writing poetry every day keep him in tune with the times and in demand at lectures and gatherings as well as welcomed at high schools and universities but students. He was nominated for Texas Poet Laureate in 2015 and instrumental in renewing interest in and rejuvenating the Temple Live Poets in 2010.
All participants in the Feb. 6 Tablerock Reading must read from their original work, or have a designated reader. The writer’s works may be published or unpublished. A table will be provided for writers to display published works or sell your books or tapes. Poets wishing to submit three poems to the 2020 “Cat Tales” anthology for consideration may bring poems to the meeting or mail submissions to Tablerock, PO Box 312, Salado, TX, 76571 by March 20, with publication in Aug. 2020. Submission guidelines are available from tablerock.org or tablerock1@aol.com.
Tablerock Amphitheatre is located at 409 Tablerock Road off of Royal Street in Salado.