Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 East St. in Belton.
Dr. Robin Battershell will be the guest speaker for the Aug. 24 meeting.
All Rotarians and guests are invited.
National Active and Retired Federal Employees
The National Active and Retired Federal Employees chapter No. 586 has temporarily suspended meetings due to the COVID-19 pandemic.
Meetings will be held again once members feel it is safer to do so.
The John Burch Society
The John Burch Society has grown in Bell County, necessitating a split of the original chapter. The new JBS chapter meets monthly in Temple. At the Aug. 12 meeting, members chose “We The People” Chapter of John Birch Society as the name for the Temple city group.
Dangers of globalism are a John Birch Society concern. The subject of the August Pop-Talk was “What is ‘Build Back Better’ Globalism?” and it was the lead article in the July 19 issue of “The New American’s”. Members were reminded that key phrases globalists use are “one world economy” and “the great reset” and the organizations pushing globalism are the Council on Foreign Relations, the World Economic Forum and the United Nations.
The next meet of the We The People chapter of JBS will be Sept. 9. For information contact Nancy Cramblit at 630-465-6267 or email nancy.cramblit@gmail.com.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Upcoming activities include: 8/25 Fun Lunch, and 8/28 Exploring Wine.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com or email Suzanne Boyer at suzboyer@sbcglobal.net.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The group’s next meeting will be Sept. 2 and it also will be available on the Zoom online platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. Lion Club International’s motto is “We Serve”.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will hold a business meeting 7 p.m., Monday in the first-floor courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse in Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws and under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court. The BCHC meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historic Bell County Courthouse in Belton. The BCHC does not meet in May or December because of holiday hour conflicts.
Persons interesting in more information, or becoming a member, may contact the BCHC office on the first floor of the courthouse in Belton. The office is staffed by volunteers most days Monday through Friday, 9 a.m. to noon. The telephone number for the office is 254-933-5917.
