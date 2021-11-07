Betty Martin Chapter, NSDAR
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently presented its 2021 Outstanding Media & Entertainment Award to Jacqueline Mills.
“This well-known playwright/director/producer/poet and writer is the genius behind Salado Legends and the Tablerock of Salado,” Becky Vajdak, registrar for the Betty Martin Chapter, said in a news release.
For almost three decades Mills has worked to provide the area with a quality theatrical venue. She created the Salado Poetry Festival and the Fright Trail held yearly.
“Her selfless dedication to the Cultural Activities Center includes many milestones, including the ‘Hands-On’ program, which has educated and entertained children through Central Texas for decades,” Vajdak said.
A longtime volunteer in Salado, Belton, Temple and throughout Central Texas, Mills has received awards from Washington, D.C. to Austin.
A 50-year member of the Daughters of the American Revolution, the chapter said it was thrilled to award this year’s award to one of their own members.
For more information on the awards, the chapter, or membership email bettymartinregent@aol.com.
Tejas BEEA
The Tejas Club of the Bell Extension Education Association will hold its monthly meeting 9:30 a.m. Tuesday in the clubhouse at Plantation Square Apartments Clubhouse, 2411 S. 61st St. in Temple.
A short business meeting will be held and the “Gigantic Garage Sale” will be discussed. The group also will discuss plans for the upcoming Leadership Conference on Nov. 16 in Hamilton.
Following the business meeting, members will participate in a workshop during which they will design and make place cards and Chrismon ornaments for the residents of a local nursing home. Members are encouraged to bring scissors, glue guns and imaginations. Fabric and notions for the ornaments will be provided.
Participants may bring sack lunches if desired. The public is invited.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies who have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past 3 years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Upcoming group activities are: 11/8 Bookworms and Dominoes, 11/9 Singing Bluebonnets and Tuesday Canasta, 11/12 TGIF lunch, 11/13 Couples Night Out, 11/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 11/16 Bunco, 11/17 Popcorn Bride and Fun Lunch, 11/18 Heritage Seekers, 11/19 Trail Blazers Hiking, 11/22 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, and 11/23 Singing Bluebonnets.
Junior League GEM program
The Junior League of Bell County is continuing its Girls Empowerment Movement mentorship program. The next event, which will focus on scholarships, will take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Temple High School library, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Guest speakers will present information on scholarships and financial aid.
Young ladies who participate in the GEM program will be invited to attend the Prom Project, where they will receive a prom dress, graduation dress, accessories and gift certificates for prom.
Members of the community are invited to support the GEM program by donating money online at jlbellco.org as well as gathering donations of prom dresses, shoes and accessories. For information or to RSVP, email Girls Empowerment Movement at GEM@jlbellco.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Nov. 9 will be Jamie Duncan, vice chief of staff for III Corps and Fort Hood.
Rotarians and guests are invited.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in downtown Temple.
The book, “The Fields We Called Home,” will be reviewed by author Carrie Burrows of Gatesville. The book is a historical novel based on the experiences of Burrows’ ancestors, who lived on land in southwestern Coryell County that was taken by eminent domain in the late 1930s to become the Fort Hood reservation. This action had great and long-lasting significance on Central Texas and the entire U.S. war effort during World War II and afterward.
Attendees who wish may bring their lunch to this event. Wearing masks is recommended and group members will practice social distancing.
Books for Lunch is sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Dorris Fortson, co-founder of Neema Village from Temple, will provide an update on the rescue center for abandoned, orphaned and at-risk infants in Arusha, Tanzania.
Tanglefoot TEEA
The TEEA Club of Tanglefoot will have its monthly meeting 9:30 a.m. Monday at St Luke’s Catholic Church, 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The group will hold a pot luck luncheon followed by a meeting. Attendees are asked to bring a dish to share. The meeting is open to anyone who is interested in becoming involved with Bell County Extension and 4-H.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale Extension Education Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the youth building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
President Doris Marek will preside and Christmas gatherings will be planned. Members are reminded that blankets for the Children’s Advocacy Center will be collected at the December meeting. Members are asked to bring a dish to share for lunch. Guests are welcome. For information call 254-742-5431.
Bell County Master Gardener Association class
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold its monthly community education class 6:30 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, at the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
The topic of the class will be “Understanding Keyhole Gardens”. For information email BellSpeakers76513@gmail.com.
