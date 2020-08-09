Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi, which usually meets the second Tuesday of each month, has put its meetings on hold due to the coronavirus.
The group will meet again 11 a.m. Tuesday, Sept. 8, at Chappell Oaks, 200 Lake Road in Belton. Carolyn Webster will be the hostess. For information call Carolyn at 404-791-4849, or go to BetaSigmaPhi.org/History.php.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet by Zoom webinar Monday. Gary Rapp, board president, will provide an overview of Family Promise of East Bell County, a nonprofit organization helping to end family homelessness.
Those who would like to participate in the Zoom meeting are asked to contact Doug Smith prior to Monday at dougs@papergraphicsltd.com.
Travel club
The Central Texas Travel Club has suspended meetings due to the coronavirus pandemic.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com
“Keep dreaming of places to go and things to see until we can meet again,” club officials said in new release.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to the Bell County area. For information about the social group, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com.
While most activities have been temporarily canceled due to the coronavirus, those interested in membership are encouraged to contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com.
For information on group activities, contact Carolyn Webster at bobcar28@gmail.com or 404-751-4849.
Some activities with fewer than 10 participants may be meeting. Members interested in any of the following activities should call the hostess for that activity; Tuesday Canasta will be held Aug. 11; Monday Canasta will be held Aug. 17; Snack Time Mah Jongg will take place Aug. 18; Popcorn Bridge will be held Aug. 19; Valentine Bridge will take place Aug. 25; and a Fun Lunch will be held Aug. 26.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. every Wednesday in the employee training room at Natural Grocers, 3621 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement. For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets at 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Blvd. in Temple.
Club members will be asked to follow social distancing guidelines. Masks also are highly encouraged.
For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted free of charge by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by mailing or bringing items in person to 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX, 76501. All items are due by noon Monday.