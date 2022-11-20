Salado Community Chorus
The Salado Community Chorus has released its schedule of performances for November and December.
The group will perform at the Thanksgiving city wide service at 7 p.m. today at Saint Stephen Catholic Church, 601 FM 2268 in Salado.
Another performance will take place on Monday, Nov. 28, at the Bell County Expo Center. This Christmas caroling event is for family members who have loved ones in prison.
The group will perform at 5:30 p.m. on Saturday, Dec. 3, at the Salado Museum and College Park, as part of the Salado Christmas Stroll.
The chorus will hold a free Christmas concert at 7 p.m. on Tuesday, Dec. 13, at the First Baptist Church, 210 S. Main St. in Salado.
Church Women of the Temple Area
The Church Women of the Temple Area will meet at noon Monday at the First United Methodist Church, 205 E. Third St. in Belton. The executive board will meet at 10 a.m.
The meeting is open to the public.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@ gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
The Newcomers Club, Inc. activities for November are: 11/21 Snack time Mah Jongg, 11/22 Singing Bluebonnets, 11/26 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 11/28 Well-Read women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Support groups at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home
Grief Share, a support group for people dealing with loss or grief, meets at 6 p.m. on Mondays at Young’s Daughters Funeral Home, 4235 E. Business 190 in Temple.
A support group for dementia/Alzheimer’s caregivers meets at 6 p.m. on Fridays at the funeral home. Caregivers will have the opportunity to learn tips and tricks for dealing with daily life.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton. For information call Jeanne Logston at 409-313-0611. Meetings are open to the public.
Thursday Club
The Thursday Club, which supports caregivers and those with early-stage Alzheimer’s disease and other dementias, meets from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursdays at the First Lutheran Church, 1515 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
The group provides education and support for caregivers. The club offers time on Thursdays for caregivers to run errands and rest while volunteers care for their family member. The care is provided at no cost.
For information contact Linda Eimen at 254-773-5207.
Temple NAACP elections
The Temple NAACP Unit will hold its 2022 elections via the online Election Buddy platform 6-7 p.m. on Monday, Nov. 28.
All paid members will receive a link via email or cell phone. Results will be sent to the same phone number or email that evening.
There will be no in-person voting. For information email templenaacpsecretary@gmail.com.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meet at noon Tuesdays at the Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
New member Rotarians Kimberly Cables from the Belton Journal and Debbie Smith from the Belton Police Department will present the program.
The meeting is open to all Rotarians and guests.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.