Rotary International, the largest community-based organization in the world, has recently placed an increased emphasis on literacy and the environment — areas of service that two local chapters recently tackled through local projects.
The Rotary Club of Temple dedicated a Little Library, a Rotary bench and two trees in late June at the Jonathan Moore Apartments, 7111 W. Calhoun St. in Temple, while the Rotary Club of Belton dedicated a Little Library, a Rotary bench and tree last May at Jeff Hamilton Neighborhood Park, 1230 W. Ave. J in Belton.
Amber Winter, a member from the Rotary Club of Belton, highlighted how their Little Library was installed behind South Belton Middle School in memory of Mary Lollar Proctor.
“Mary passed away in 2020 after battling an illness,” she said in a news release. “Mary’s husband, James Proctor, donated some of Mary’s book collection to the library. It’s filled with classics such as ‘Moby Dick,’ ‘A Tree Grows in Brooklyn’ and ‘Doc Holiday: The life and Legend.’”
The approximately 2-by-2-foot white box has two glass doors to allow visitors to peer in, and follows the “take a book, leave a book” model popularized by Little Free Library — the Wisconsin-based nonprofit organization that has helped bring more than 100,000 similar sites to the United States since 2012.
“Our mission is to be a catalyst for building community, inspiring leaders and expanding book access for all through a global network of volunteer-led Little Free Libraries,” Little Free Library said in a statement on its website. “Our vision is a Little Free Library in every community and a book for every reader. We believe all people are empowered when the opportunity to discover a personally relevant book to read is not limited by time, space or privilege.”
Rotary Club of Belton President Susan Kamas said she was happy to help spark that love for reading locally by partaking in the growing outdoor book exchange movement.
“It was an honor to work on this project,” she said. “It provides reading access for all ages, while highlighting the beauty and tranquility of Jeff Hamilton Park and Belton itself.”
Jason Duckworth, a member from the Rotary Club of Temple, noted how his chapter had been planning their installation for nearly six months.
“(Rotary District 5870) had a chance for us to get one of their like 30 benches for the community. That’s how we got the bench, the Little Library and the two trees,” he told the Telegram. “My wife is a teacher so it obviously is important to us and has lots of positive impact — not just on the level of education but how it makes us more well rounded people who are more informed.”
Their Little Library will initially be stocked with books donated by Altrusa International of Temple.
“It’s been absolutely awesome to have the chance to work with another organization within the community. It allows us to do more, helps each other out and builds community,” Duckworth said. “Books aren’t cheap either so it gives kids or families who might not be able to afford them access to information. It’s a win-win all around.”
Currently there are more than 30 Free Little Libraries registered in Bell County, including at least 12 in Temple, according to Little Free Library.
Residents can access an interactive map that has registered Little Free Libraries online at littlefreelibrary.org/ourmap/.