Patrons who attended the 2020 Caring Ball were treated to a splendid evening of wining, dining and dancing — a token of appreciation for their support of the Temple Community Clinic.
The 26th annual fundraiser for the clinic took place Saturday, Feb. 8, at the Frank W. Mayborn Civic on Convention Center in Temple. The Caring Ball is the clinic’s primary fundraiser and supports its mission of being a resource for wellness, education and health services to qualified residents of Bell County.
The event began with a wine tasting and social hour, during which patrons browsed through the assortment of live and silent auction items, including a landscape package by Holt Lawn and Landscape valued at $5,000. A sample of Holt’s work greeted guests as they walked in: a pool with an active water feature surrounded by vegetation and a pergola guests walked under as they entered the ballroom.
A welcome greeting was delivered by Jerry Haisler, past president of the clinic board of directors. Haisler encouraged everyone to study the live and silent auction items and to sign up for the two ticketed experiences, a Cinco de Mayo fiesta and an Oktoberfest celebration, to be held later this year.
To provide further support for the clinic, guests could purchase balloons representing much-needed medical supplies. Balloons were designated for purchasing diabetic supplies, flu vaccines and eyeglasses.
After the wine tasting closed down and everyone made their way to their tables, Haisler welcomed special guests, including U.S. Rep. John Carter, R-Round Rock; State Sen. Dawn Buckingham, R-Lakeway; State Rep. Hugh Shine, R-Temple; State Rep. Brad Buckley, R-Salado; and Bell County Commissioner Bill Schumann.
The meal, provided by Classic Events, was served and dinner was consumed while Dallas-based band Motion performed.
A program followed the meal. Tara Stafford, board member, explained ways to be involved in the Caring Alliance.
“We’ve established the Caring Alliance as an opportunity to recognize those who are giving very graciously of their personal financial gifts as well as their time - the volunteers who are coming faithfully week after week to the clinic to support the great work that the clinic is doing,” she said.
Haisler also recognized the board of directors leadership. Dr. Darla Lowe, medical director, thanked everyone for attending, and said their support and volunteering makes a huge difference.
“I get to see the patients personally, and they’re so grateful to the members of the community that show up there to work with these patients that need that extra help,” she said.
Sherri Woytek, executive director, introduced the clinic staff, interns and VISTA volunteers.
“We are good stewards with your money,” she said. “We look for every opportunity to save; how we can employ people, get things done at a much more reasonable cost.”
Woytek also recognized community supporters like Bell County Medical Alliance and Altrusa International of Temple.
“A big thanks to our community because without you as donors and contributors, and without our volunteers, we could not make this happen,” she said.
She also acknowledged those who provide specialty services on their own time. The clinic is able to offer many services including cardiology, dental, dermatology, general family medicine, gastroenterology, internal medicine, optometry, podiatry, women’s health, social work and mental health.
“And these folks come out on their own time at night and have a specialty clinic for our patients… without them it would be very difficult to take care of patients the way we do,” Woytek said.
After the program, the live auction was conducted by Trey Gallaway, co-founder of Central Texas Auction Services.
The auction was followed by more music from Motion, who kept folks on the dance floor moving until midnight when the ball concluded.