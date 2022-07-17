The annual “Salado Legends” outdoor musical will return to the Tablerock Amphitheater on Saturday for its 29th production.
The Library of Congress chose the musical written by Salado resident playwright Jackie Mills to serve as a record of life during the 1850s.
“There are many legends that happened around the time,” said Tablerock Board of Directors President Beth Correa. “Some are factual, and some were not so factual, like the mermaids and the Indian legends. Those might or might not be the truth.”
Correa said some of Salado’s most prominent contributors to their history are represented in the musical.
“Mr. Sterling Robertson, who first started the Salado College, is featured,” she said. “The stories have been created around historical figures, similar to what happened at the time.”
The main story is centered around the fictional family known as the McDougals.
“They represent the Scottish families that moved to Salado to settle,” said Correa. “The story has everything from a reenactment of the Civil War to a love story with a young couple. On top of that, other things happen. There’s history mixed with legends.”
The family-friendly production offers lots of music.
“The music just fills your heart and head. People are singing live,” Correa said.
Those attending, according to Correa, can expect an immersive experience at the show with more than 65 characters.
“The play happens all around you, not just the stage,” she said. “Before you know it, Indians are creeping up on the village. On the other side, there’s a civil war going on. It keeps them alert and very interested.”
The play is scheduled to begin at 8:15 p.m. or 7:15 p.m. for those wanting to attend a reserved dinner. The show also will be offered on July 30 and the final performance date will be Aug. 6.
The amphitheater is located at 409 Table Rock Road in Salado.
Show tickets are $25 for adults, $10 for students with ID, and $5 for children 12 and younger and can be purchased through CentralTexasTickets.com or can be bought at the gate before showtime at 8:15 p.m.
Dinner tickets are $13 per person and must be purchased at least 24 hours in advance.