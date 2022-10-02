Elementary school students in Bell County have gotten a closer look at Canadian culture over the past few weeks thanks to a long running program in Temple.
For about three decades the local Contemporaries organization has put on its annual Hands On event each year, with recent years teaching children about other countries and their culture. In previous years the group has featured countries such as Japan, the Netherlands and Germany.
Nella Spurlin, chair of the program, said this year children from multiple local school districts will learn about Canada and its native people.
“This is a program that the Contemporaries have been putting on for 30 years now, and it has changed, evolved and grown,” Spurlin said. “It has always been a program for the third-graders of Bell County. The idea is to introduce them to the arts in a fun and engaging way, where they can really do something.”
Students travel to the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center in Temple, where they participate in two-hour sessions and do a variety of educational activities with the Contemporaries.
Each session, Spurlin said, includes about 100 children with the program expected to see between 1,000 and 1,100 children this year.
While both Temple and Belton schools have participated in previous years, this year the program has a new range of schools. Spurlin said the group will work with the school districts in Temple, Salado, Troy and Holland.
“A lot of the kids have not been outside of Texas, which is understandable at their age,” Spurlin said. “This is a nice way for them to see that other people in the world have a lot of the same interests and concerns that they do. We have differences but we have a lot of the same things in common.”
Spurlin said each year the group tries to come up with four different stations focusing on movement, art, theater and a gallery of cultural items.
This year, the movement portion of the program includes teachings about national anthems and activities involving a parachute. In the art portion, Spurlin said children will learn about totem art used by Native American tribes and make their own piece of art.
Spurlin said the quick play put on will center around a child who is moving to Canada and has a dream about its history and culture.
Lastly, in the gallery children will get a chance to look at posters, animal statues, Canadian money and try ketchup flavored potato chips common in the country.
Spurlin said the program gets the same amount of interest from the children each year, with many happy to participate in the various activities
“As a former foreign language teacher, it is always good for children to be learning with all their senses,” Spurlin said. “The more senses that are involved, and the more active the learning is, the more likely that the learning sticks.”
The program started this year on Sept. 13 and Spurlin estimated it would extend to Oct. 6.