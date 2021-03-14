Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group is also open to ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Some Newcomers Club activities have been suspended due to COVID-19. Upcoming planned activities for March are: 3/17 Popcorn Bridge, 3/18 Meet N’ Greet Coffee, 3/19 Trailblazers, 3/23 Virtual Get-together, 3/24 Fun Lunch, and 3/27 Exploring Wines. For information on joining, please contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com and for information about activities, please contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Beta Sigma Phi
The Delta Beta Master Chapter of Beta Sigma Phi will meet 11 a.m. Tuesday, March 16, at the Longhorn Restaurant at 4507 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple.
The change in the March 9 date and the unavailable venue is due to unforeseeable circumstances. Hostess Carol Koster will present the Cultural Program. Those attending the meeting are asked to wear a mask and use safe social distancing measures. For more information call President Judy Switzer at 713-805-1178, or visit bspinternational.org/home.php.
Salado Area Republican Women
Dr. Robert Lawson, a clinical professor from Southern Methodist University, will speak to the Salado Area Republican Women and interested individuals at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 25, at the Salado Civic Center.
Dr. Lawson holds the Jerome M. Fullinwider Centennial Chair in economic freedom. He also is director of the Bridwell Institute for Economic Freedom at the Southern Methodist University Cox School of Business in Dallas.
He currently holds his classes on managerial economics and microeconomics at the Cox School of Business, Southern Methodist University. Dr. Lawson has authored or co-authored over 100 journal articles, book chapters, policy reports and book reviews. He is co-author of the Amazon Bestseller “Socialism Sucks: Two Economists Drink Their Way Through the Unfree World”. He will have copies on his book on socialism available for purchase. To reserve a seat, call Shirley Stephenson at 254-338-5717 by March 22. The luncheon cost will be $10 per person.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet for lunch at noon Thursday, March 18, at Sam’s Southern Eatery located just past Lowe’s on the loop in Temple. The business meeting will begin at 1 p.m.
For more information contact Buddy Stewart at robmed@embarqmail.com or 254-657-2773.
Daughters of the American Revolution grant
The Betty Martin Chapter of the Daughters of the American Revolution announces the availability of the Helen Pouch Grant for classroom teachers for grades K-12. This grant is part of work of the group’s Junior Committee. The grants support the DAR’s mission of education.
Proposed projects must directly benefit students in the classroom. Funds may be used for supplies and educational resources, but the applicant must detail how these items help to further the educational goals of the DAR.
The application period will began February 15 and continues through May 1. The grant is a one-time award, and recipients are not eligible to re-apply in future years. Applicants must teach in either public or a private school system. They can teach a core subject or other group setting classes in grades K-12. The goal of the classroom grant program is to do the greatest good for the great number of students. The maximum grant is $500. Contact the chapter at bettymartinregent@aol.com for the application and details about the grant.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday, March 15, in the dining room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
David Lockwood, longtime nurseryman, will speak on “Is It Gonna Make It, Doc? Landscape Plant Recovery After a Deep Freeze”.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursday’s of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Due to the recent temporary closing of the Hilton from storm damage, the group will not meet in person until April 1.
The guest speaker for the group’s April 15 meeting will be Shannon Gowan, director of the local Ronald McDonald House. Those who plan to attend the in-person meetings will be asked to follow mask and social distancing guidelines. Club meetings also are available using the Zoom platform.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart and the group’s motto is “We Serve”. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Bell Fine Arts
The Bell Fine Arts group meets from 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. Wednesdays at 306 E. Fifth Ave. in Belton.
The group is open to all skill levels and offers camaraderie with like-minded people as well as encouragement.
The group occasionally holds workshops and also holds paint-outs at Yettie Polk Park in Belton when the weather is nice.
For information call Jeanne at 409-313-0611.
Altrusa International
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization, making our local communities better through leadership, partnership, and service. Club meetings are held the second and fourth Tuesdays each month at noon at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple, and online via Zoom.
Those attending meetings in person are asked to use safe social distancing measures.
For more information visit www.altrusatemple.org.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage. The group usually meets the fourth Monday of each month, except May and December, in the historical Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton. The meeting for Feb. 22 has been canceled.
Anyone interested information about membership, may contact the BCHC office at 254-933-5917. The office, located on the first floor of the courthouse, is staffed by volunteers and is open from 9 a.m. to noon Monday through Friday.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club meets at 9:30 a.m. the first Thursday of the month September through May at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Club members are asked to remember to bring an unwrapped Christmas gift that will be donated to the Salvation Army.
To abide by COVID-19 protocols, tables and chairs will be set up for social distancing. Those who attend are asked to wear a mask. Hand sanitizer also will be available.
The group is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels. Visitors are welcome at the meetings.
Club dues are $38 and includes membership to the CAC.
Texas Star Toastmasters
The Texas Star Toastmasters group meets 6 p.m. Wednesdays via the Zoom online platform and in person at a private residence.
Topics at each meeting include speeches, impromptu speeches and evaluations. The group is open to anyone interested in working toward self improvement.
For information call Anna at 254-541-7624.