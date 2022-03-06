Salado Ladies Community League
The Salado Ladies Community League will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday, March 17, at the Salado Church of Christ activities center.
Tommy Reeder, owner of the local Wild Birds Unlimited Nature Shop, will be the guest speaker. Reeder and his wife, Darla, owner of Susan Marie’s in Salado, opened the Temple store last November. The store specializes in bird seed, bird feeders, and many other bird feeding supplies.
The meeting is open to the public.
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women group will meet 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 24, at the Salado Civic Center.
The guest speaker will be Wayne Thorburn from Houston. He will discuss “Seven Little-Known Republicans,” a book he authored. Thorburn is a former executive director of the Republican Party of Texas and later was appointed to the departments of Education, and Housing and Urban Development during the Ronald Reagan and George H.W. Bush administration.
Board members will provide the salad luncheon. There will be a charge of $10 to help cover the room cost. Reservations are needed for food and seating by Friday, March 18. Reservations may be sent to Sherril Gardipee at sherril.gardipee@gmail.com or 254-217-4390.
The meeting is open to the public.
BEEA Meeting
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the meeting room at the Bell County AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Topics will include the District 8 Spring Conference to be held April 5 in Eastland; election of conference delegates; and BEEA fundraisers.
The Tejas EE Club will host the meeting.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Tommy Reeder, owner of Wild Birds Unlimited - Temple, will provide tips on attracting a variety of backyard birds as the migration season begins.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
Upcoming club activities include: 3/7 Chat N’ Canasta, 3/8 Singing Bluebonnets, 3/9 Wednesday Canasta, 3/11 TGIF Lunch, 3/12 Couples Night Out, 3/14 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 3/15 Bunco, 3/16 Popcorn Bridge, 3/17 Meet & Greet, 3/18 Trailblazers, 3/19 Exploring Wines, 3/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/22 Singing Bluebonnets. 3/23 Fun Lunch, 3/24 Heritage Seekers, 2/28 Well-Read Women, Crochet and Knit, and Monday Canasta.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Altrusa scholarship applicants sought
Altrusa International is now accepting applications for its annual scholarships.
The applicant must be a resident of Bell County or a dependent of a Temple Altrusa member. They must have a 3.0 GPA and must be planning to attend or presently attending a college or university within the state of Texas.
Applicants must fill out the scholarship application and mail it to: Altrusa International of Temple, Inc., Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
In addition to the application, those applying for the scholarship must also include a one-page personal statement indicating why the applicant should be considered for a scholarship and how the scholarship will be used to achieve the applicant’s goals. Applicants also must include two letters of recommendation from individuals not related to the applicant, a transcript from the last educational institution attended (both high school and college if applicable), and a list of extracurricular activities.
All applications must be postmarked by March 31. Applications are available at altrusatemple.org.
Founded in 1917, Altrusa International, Inc. is a world-wide organization of executives and professional leaders who are dedicated to improving their communities through personal service.
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet noon Wednesday in the board room on the third of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave.
Kristie Self of Lott will present her two novels, “The Dressmaker” and “The Piano Teacher” at the meeting. She is a graduate of Rosebud-Lott High School and Howard Payne University and has been a writer since childhood. Her books are faith-based romance novels set in Victorian England.
Attendees may bring their lunch if they wish. Mask wearing is encouraged and the group will practice social distancing.
Books for Lunch is jointly sponsored by the Temple Literacy Council and the Temple Public Library. For information, call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@juno.com.
