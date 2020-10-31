A barbecue meal is planned Sunday at St. Luke Catholic Church, located at 2807 Oakdale Drive in Temple.
The church is hosting the event as a fundraiser to help pay for a new stained glass window.
The fundraiser will be a joint effort between two church ministries, the Women’s Society and the Knights of Columbus.
Laura Brenek, president of the Women’s Society, said the fundraiser will start at 10 a.m. at the church and will continue until all of the food is gone.
“We have got windows to replace in our chapel and because of COVID-19 everybody has had to cancel everything,” Brenek said. “So, this was a way that we could raise the money for some of the windows.”
Brenek said the drive through will be open to everyone, not just church members, though the church will only be serving 500 plates of food.
Meals in the drive through will cost $10 per plate and include barbecue chicken, sausage, coleslaw, potato salad and dessert. Brenek said all of the food that is going to be served will be cooked by the members of the Knights of Columbus.
Brenek said the money will be split between the two groups, with the money from the Women’s Society going toward the window project.
While there is currently nothing wrong with the church’s existing stained glass window, Brenek said the pastor wanted to change the images in the chapel to depict the Eucharist. She said it is common for new priests coming into a church to find something that they would like to see done slightly different.
“It is not necessarily that (the windows) are damaged, but our priest wants the chapel to represent more of the Eucharist,” Brenek said. “(The chapel) is where the consecrated host is kept. So he wants to be able to walk in there and the windows be able to tell you the story.”
Presale tickets are available at the church office or by calling 254-773-1561.