Altrusa scholarship applicants sought
Altrusa International is now accepting applications for its annual scholarships.
The applicant must be a resident of Bell County or a dependent of a Temple Altrusa member. They must have a 3.0 GPA and must be planning to attend or presently attending a college or university within the state of Texas.
Applicants must fill out the scholarship application and mail it to: Altrusa International of Temple, Inc., Attn: Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
In addition to the application, those applying for the scholarship must also include a one-page personal statement indicating why the applicant should be considered for a scholarship and how the scholarship will be used to achieve the applicant’s goals. Applicants also must include two letters of recommendation from individuals not related to the applicant, a transcript from the last educational institution attended (both high school and college if applicable), and a list of extracurricular activities.
All applications must be postmarked by March 31. Applications are available at altrusatemple.org.
Founded in 1917, Altrusa International, Inc. is a world-wide organization of executives and professional leaders who are dedicated to improving their communities through personal service.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Bell County Newcomers Club at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Cheryl Davis at ctdavis44@yahoo.com or 254-493-4623.
The remaining Bell County Newcomers Club activities for February are: 2/28 Well Read Women, Knit and Crochet, and Monday canasta.
Club activities for March are: 3/2 Monthly Luncheon, and Popcorn Bridge, 3/7 Chat N’ Canasta, 3/8 Singing Bluebonnets, 3/9 Wednesday Canasta, 3/11 TGIF Lunch, 3/12 Couples Night Out, 3/14 Bookworms and 42 Dominoes, 3/15 Bunco, 3/16 Popcorn Bridge, 3/17 Meet & Greet, 3/18 Trailblazers, 3/19 Exploring Wines, 3/21 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/22 Singing Bluebonnets. 3/23 Fun Lunch, and 3/24 Heritage Seekers.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple.
The business will open at 7 a.m. for group members to gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Masks are highly encouraged and meetings also are available via Zoom. For information email lmeeker53@ gmail.com.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend the meetings.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet Thursday, March 3, at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 9:30 a.m. and a program will follow.
The horticulture program will be given by Tracy Brown and the hostesses will be Mary Wenberg, Betty Burt and Tracey Brown. The club is open to gardeners of all ages and skill levels.
The Temple Garden Club has donated a Chinquapin oak tree to be planted a Miller park. There will be an Arbor Day ceremony at 11:30 a.m. Thursday, March 3, at Miller Park, 1919 N. First St. in Temple. The tree will be dedicated in the memory of Laurie Veatch. The dedication is open to the public and all of Veatch’s friends are encouraged to attend.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Author, musician and speaker Kululu Atsiaya will speak about growing up in Kenya and how American charitable organizations, including Rotary, changed the direction of his life.
Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association will hold a membership drive during its meeting 2 p.m. Thursday, March 3, at South Belton Middle School, 804 S. Sage Brush Drive in Belton. The dues are $10 locally and $35 for state dues. The $45 payment can be made with cash, check, credit card or via the PayPal app. For information email milliehenn4@gmail.com or missusa78@aol.com.
Those who plan on attending the meeting are asked to bring at least five copies of their favorite recipe to sell for $1 each. It can be on recipe cards or computer printed. Attendees may bring as many recipes as they wish to buy or sell. All proceeds will go to the Children’s Book Project. The group’s goal is to collect more than $1,000.
At 1:15 p.m. on March 3, group members will read to pre-schoolers at the Belton Early Childhood Center at 501 E. Fourth Ave. in Belton. A check for $500 will be presented to purchase books for the children. Members are encouraged to volunteer to read to a child.
Group members will take a field trip to the Czech Heritage Museum at 3 p.m. on Monday, March 7. The museum is located at 119 W. French St. in Temple. The field trip will be followed by dinner. Those who wish to attend may contact robin.battershell@gmail.com for reservations. The deadline is March 4.
