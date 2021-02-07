Even without its traditional in-person gala, the Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center last month was able to secure more than $100,000 in donations during the group’s annual fundraiser.
The Contemporaries held its 2021 CAC Telethon on Jan. 23. It was live streamed on YouTube, according to the CAC. The South Pacific-themed virtual event featured a rotating cast of hosts, 10 entertainers and a live auction that had people text in their bids.
“It was just fantastic. Lots of fun, lots of fun,” Contemporaries President Sharon Bell said. “Everything was a little new to most people, but it was great. We had an extremely generous response.”
The group’s goal was to raise at least $100,000 — and they did. Bell said Thursday they were still continuing to receive donations.
During the telethon, Bell said they received a pair of anonymous donations that helped the Contemporaries reach its fundraising goal.
“We did have a very, very large anonymous donation of $50,000,” Bell said. “Then as we got to the end, we came up a little short. I think about $6,000 short of the $100,000 goal, and another anonymous donor made the difference and put it up to $100,000.”
Switching from the annual gala to a telethon was a risky move — one that certainly had some skeptics.
“The attitude was, ‘Well, we can’t expect to do what we could do in any other year.’ There was just a doubt because times have been different and changing,” Bell said.
That view, though, did not hold Contemporaries members from raising money to help fund the CAC and its art education events. All of funds raised go toward the CAC, Bell said.
“We just said, ‘We can do this. We’re going to aim for the most we can make. We can do it — we just have to do it differently,’” the Contemporaries president said. “That spirit was accepted and appreciated by the public and I think they also just gave even more and did more. There was a contagious attitude of achieving what seemed impossible.”
The telethon reached a far larger audience than the gala, Bell said. Organizers noticed people were watching and donating money from areas outside of not only Bell County, but also Texas, she said.
“This was so much fun,” Bell said, with a chuckle.
It was so much fun and so successful the Contemporaries might continue to hold a telethon in the future whenever the COVID-19 pandemic subsides.
“I think we might try this again,” Bell said.