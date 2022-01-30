Local author and retired pediatrician, Robert E. Burke, has announced the publication of “Ice Bear Escapade,” the seventh book in his “Buddy the Globetrotter” series of travel tales.
Dr. Burke has previously shared polar bear photographs and a summary of his sub-Arctic adventure to Churchill, Canada with the Telegram’s readers.
His book series is in the genre juvenile fiction, but the travel adventures narrated by a delightful dog named Buddy are based on real places to which the author has traveled. The target audience is middle school readers and others, especially anyone interested in travel and stories about dogs.
In “Ice Bear Escapade,” the reader will learn about these marine mammals and their dependence upon the Arctic ice. Once again, Buddy’s impulsive actions get him into trouble. This time he is totally unprepared to survive the harsh conditions when he gets lost on the tundra. Where will he find shelter and food? What happens when he comes face-to-face with the Arctic’s top predators? Who are the caribou-eaters and what do they do with him?
For more information visit chrogalipress.com.
The entire series is available on Amazon.com as an e-book or paperback.