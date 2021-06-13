It sounds like the perfect party weekend.
There’s dancing, kolaches, sausage, beer and, of course, music.
Not just any music — polka music!
The annual National Polka Festival was held last week in Ennis, and some of the events had a definite Temple-area flavor.
Two Temple-based businesses — SPJST Fraternal Life Insurance and RVOS Insurance — participated in the big Polka Festival parade through downtown Ennis.
“SPJST sponsored the National Dance Contest and also had a float in the Polka parade,” said Susan Chandler, director of the Czech Heritage Museum and Genealogy Center in Temple.
Chandler and her organization had an information booth at the festival.
“RVOS brought their branded bus to the parade,” she said. “The two companies gave Temple a big presence.”
Jerry Petter of Morgan’s Point was in the spotlight twice. He played his accordion with the Ennis Czech Boys and later competed in the National Dance Contest with his wife, Kimberly. The couple were finalists.
The Ennis festival is a place where Kimberly feels quite at home. After all, it was home for many years.
“I grew up in Ennis, and the National Polka Festival is my festival,” she said. “I’ve been involved in this festival my whole life.”
Actually, her entire family has been involved in the festival.
“My mom had a bakery in Ennis, and with the help of her five daughters she used to bake all of the kolaches for the festival.” Kimberley recalled. “My aunt Margaret and Uncle Johnnie came up with the idea for the dance contest years ago.”
Jerry Haisler & The Melody Five — a legendary Central Texas band — performed at the Polka Festival street dance on Sunday afternoon, Chandler said.
“This three-day event is a beautiful celebration of our vibrant Texas Czech culture,” Chandler said. “I am thrilled that the Czech Heritage Museum is participating this year because this is living history, with live artifacts and proof of the relevance of heritage and culture.”
Brian Vanicek, president SPJST, said Texans of Czech ancestry are proud of traditions such as the National Polka Festival.
“One of those colorful traditions is that of the polka — a celebration of mind, body and spirit,” he said. “It is enjoyed by dancers around the world.”
Vanicek said SPJST is proud to be a sponsor of the festival.
“This festival is a premier event where Americans of all nationalities and of all ages come together to celebrate our beloved Czech heritage and culture through dancing, music, singing and camaraderie,” he said.