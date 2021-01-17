Last year, the Contemporaries of the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center raised more than $100,000 at the Temple group’s annual gala.
That event, though, came just three months before the COVID-19 pandemic upended everyone’s lives — and there went that major fundraising event.
“Like all other community nonprofits and charitable groups, we couldn’t do things like we’ve done in the past. We had to look for something,” Contemporaries President Sharon Bell said. “How do we safely fundraise? We can’t have a gala. We can’t have lots of people gambling right next to each other. We decided to do a telethon.”
The Contemporaries will host its 2021 CAC Telethon 7-9:30 p.m. Saturday live on YouTube, according to the CAC. The south Pacific-themed virtual event will feature a rotating cast of hosts, 10 entertainers and a live auction starting at 8 p.m.
Visit cacarts.org to watch the telethon.
“People can watch from home. They can call in. We’ll do entertainment,” Bell said, suggesting residents munch on some pineapple, relax and enjoy the telethon. “We’re not going to do a 24-hour telethon like the old days. We’re going to do two-and-a-half hours, maybe three if need be, livestreamed from the auditorium.”
Bell got the telethon idea from her days of hosting a talk show in Roswell, New Mexico. She used to help run her television station’s Jerry Lewis MDA Labor Day Telethon.
“It’s just going to be a lot of fun. It’s a little old school, but I’m really excited,” the Contemporaries president said. “We’re excited about it. It’s not been done. We’re in uncharted waters, but I think it’s going to be a lot of fun.”
To participate in the auction, viewers will text their bids to a specific phone number associated with the item.
The Contemporaries have a wide variety of items ready for the auction, including home repairs, a meet and greet at the CAC’s Texas Music Series and even a week stay in Orlando, Florida.
Bell encouraged residents to donate whatever they can to help the CAC.
“A lot of people giving a little makes a huge difference,” she said. “We’re so grateful for community support. The CAC would not exist without that.”
The CAC is a boon for the area, Bell said. It is often the first time children are exposed to the arts, she said. The center and Contemporaries put together programs for children so they can learn more about art, music and drama.
“The arts benefit our community as well, (especially) children, many of whom have never been to an art museum, they’ve never seen a stage. That really enhances their education,” Bell said. “They also have opportunities to have art classes in the summer and drama. You don’t know what artist or future musician is out there if they don’t have an avenue for learning about that.”