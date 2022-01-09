What’s for dinner tonight?
The Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service has answers for that frequently asked question with recipes and demonstration videos for busy, on-the-go families.
The Dinner Tonight! program offers suggestions for quick, healthy entrees, side dishes and desserts. The program started in 2008 when Susan Ballabina, now a vice president of academic and strategic collaborations at Texas A&M University, shared the idea with AgriLife Extension agents in eastern Texas.
Dana Tarter, a Central Region program leader, recorded the first recipe demonstration — lemon butter fish — back in 2008 when she was a Tarrant County extension agent.
Since then, numerous county extension agents have served on the committee over the years. Those presently serving on the committee continue to develop recipes and demonstrate the preparation with a video. All recipes are posted on the Dinner Tonight website.
The current Dinner Tonight website — www.dinnertonight.tamu.edu — not only has recipes and a demonstration of the preparation of those recipes, but also information on cooking tips, nutritional value of foods, cooking utensil tips and information and ways to make mealtime at home valued time for the whole family.
Dinner Tonight has added recipes that are kid-friendly in order to introduce healthy, nutritious food preparation to youth.
Additionally, heart healthy recipes certified by the American Heart Association can be found at the website by looking for the American Heart Association seal.
As the committee collaborated on ideas, the Dinner Tonight Healthy Cooking Schools were implemented across the state.
Numerous cooking schools have been held in Bell County since 2011. The Healthy Cooking Schools are educational events featuring live healthy recipe demonstrations that focus on quick, easy, healthy recipes along with food safety. A key educational feature of the cooking schools is to connect agriculture and health for those attending the events.
Dinner Tonight is present across platforms that include Facebook, YouTube, Pinterest, Instagram and weekly newsletters. A Dinner Tonight Recipe Book was developed and is still available for purchase at the website.
In recent years, the Dinner Tonight program has received the Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Superior Service Team Award, national awards for social media videos and internet education technology from the National Education Association of Family and Consumer Sciences. Dinner Tonight was recently featured on MSN during the COVID-19 pandemic as a fun and helpful resource for health cooking.
Since the summer of 2020, the Dinner Tonight recipes have been featured in the Temple Daily Telegram’s Food page.
As the county Extension agent in Bell County, I have had numerous compliments from the public about the recipes featured in the paper.
Featuring those recipes has complimented our programs. More recipes and information can be found at the Dinner Tonight website at https://dinnertonight.tamu.edu/
For more information about the Dinner Tonight recipes and website, contact Jackie McLaughlin at the Bell County Texas A&M AgriLife Extension Service Office at 254-933-5305.