After a two year COVID-induced hiatus, the Temple Symphony Orchestra performed Saturday, Jan. 29, for an appreciative audience.
About 450 music lovers filled the seats at the Mary Alice Marshall Performing Arts Center on the Temple College campus, according to Jan Salzman, executive for the TSO. “We’ve all been looking forward to tonight’s concert,” she said. “It’s been a long wait.”
Billed as a family pops concert, the evening began with Tom Fairlie conducting Leonard Bernstein’s effervescent “Overture to Candide” before introducing the featured soloist, trumpet player Allen Vizzutti.
A graduate of the Eastman School Music, Vizzutti has concertized in 40 countries, composed and arranged music for soloists and ensembles of all sizes, performed on more than 100 movie soundtracks and recorded at least seven CDs.
“This is my fifth time to perform in Temple,” he noted, “and the Temple Symphony is a treasure for this community.”
His relaxed repartee at the microphone contrasted with the high energy of his trumpet playing as he effortlessly dove into his own arrangement of “La Virgen de la Macarena”. The notoriously difficult cornet solo “Carnival of Venice,” in the Del Staigers version, produced musical fireworks with Vizzutti’s triple-tonguing and soaring high notes.
Flag-wavers aside, the high point for many listeners was the impromptu, off-program rendition of Antonio Carlos Jobim’s “One Note Samba”. The orchestra sat silent as Vizzutti picked up his flugelhorn and was accompanied by pianist Ben Irom, bassist Trammell Kelly and drummer Norm Bergeron. Standing away from the microphone, the acoustic, unamplified sound of his instrument gave the audience a more accurate idea of Vizzutti’s remarkable tone quality and improvisational chops.
The TSO’s final concert for this season is scheduled for May 8 and will be Fairlie’s last at the helm of the orchestra. As founder, artistic director and conductor, he has given the downbeat for 28 years and soon the TSO board will begin to review applications for his replacement. Four finalists will perform with the orchestra next season and the musicians as well as the audience will provide feedback for the selection process, according to the nonprofit’s president, Buford Craig.