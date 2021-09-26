Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association membership drive for 2021-2022 continues to renew members and invite new members. This organization is for all TRS retired school employees not just certified teachers and administrators. Membership forms and dues of $45 (which covers $35 state and $10 local dues) may be mailed to: 4301 Spanish Oak Rd, Temple, TX 76502. For more information and/or a registration form contact the membership chair at missusa78@aol.com.
The group’s first monthly meeting for the school year was held at the Temple ISD administration building in downtown Temple. Guest speakers Rep. Hugh Shine and TRTA Executive Director Tim Lee gave updates on the current legislative session. Dr. Bobby Ott, Temple ISD superintendent, also presented information on the upcoming May 2 school bond.
The group’s next meeting will be 2 p.m. Thursday, Oct. 7, at Meridith-Dunbar Early Childhood Academy, 1717 E. Ave. J in Temple.
Temple Music Club
The Temple Music Club will meet 6 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 10, at the home of Patrice Hunter, 609 W. Shell Ave. in Temple.
The theme will be Oktoberfest and the meeting will be held in the back yard. Those who attend may bring wine and food. Potential new members also are welcome to attend.
The group will discuss future meeting dates, places to meet and dues.
Bell County Historical Commission
The Bell County Historical Commission will meet 7 p.m. Monday in the first floor courtroom of the Bell County Courthouse in downtown Belton.
The BCHC works to preserve and promote the county’s historical heritage in accordance with Texas state laws under the direction of the Bell County Commissioners Court.
For information call 254-933-5917.
Salado Ladies Community League Jingle Walk
Tickets are now available for the Salado Ladies Community League’s Christmas in October Jingle Walk shopping program for businesses along Salado’s “Magic Mile”.
The Jingle Walk will be held from noon to 7 p.m. Friday, Oct. 8, and from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 9.
A “passport” for the event costs $25. The passport will include a listing of the participating businesses and a map showing where they are located.
The passport will be punched by each shop visited, and visiting every listed shop will enable participants to be eligible for a door prize drawing held at the end of each day.
Tickets for the event may be purchased at www.centraltexastickets.com.
Proceeds from this event will be used by the Salado Ladies Community League to provide college scholarships and grants to many non-profit agencies within the Village of Salado.
For information visit saladoladiescommunityleague.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcome ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies.
Upcoming activities for September include: 9/27 Monday Canasta, Crochet/ Knitting, Well Read Women, 9/28 Valentine Bridge, Singing Bluebonnets, and 9/30 Heritage Seekers.
For information visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The next meeting will be Thursday, Oct. 7, and the meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments, 2916 Country Lane Drive in Temple.
Lynn Reichl, owner of Jeremiah’s Italian Ice, will give the scoop on the ice cream business.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
The guest speaker for Sept. 28 will be Kevin Kyle, executive director of the Court Appointed Special Advocate program for Bell and Coryell Counties.
All Rotarians and guests are welcome.
Submission guidelines: Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com or by bringing items in person or mailing to: 10 S. Third St., Temple, TX 76503. All items are due by noon Monday.