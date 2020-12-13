MARBLE FALLS — Now that we are in the month of December and there is a chill in the air, it’s no longer just me that is in the Christmas Spirit. It’s spread to even the most Grinch-inclined friends that I have. Even if it’s begrudgingly.
Christmas themed events and attractions in Central Texas and the Hill Country are now in full swing. I am still leery of crowded indoor spaces, so with a very small amount of searching, I quickly found the 30th Annual Walkway of Lights in Marble Falls. Set up in Lakeside Park, the attraction boasts 2,000,000 lights! I was wowed a couple weeks ago when I went to Santa’s Ranch and saw 1.5 million lights, so I knew this place was a must-see.
The attraction is open from 6-10 p.m. and is located at 305 Buena Vista Drive in Marble Falls, so I put that into my GPS app and headed out. The drive was just a little over an hour and parking was easy to find on a week night.
We arrived after the sun had set and the lights are easy to see from a distance. My hopes had been realized. This is a true spectacle to see, and did I mention that it is free? There are donation boxes at the beginning of the walk and all proceeds go to charity. If you forget to bring cash, they have boxes you can swipe your card in to quickly leave a reasonable donation.
Unlike other light shows in the area, you are not confined to your car. You can actually get out and stretch your legs, take your time on a nice walk, and pose for some nice pictures with your family. There are also lots of place to grab a drink or something to eat in Marble Falls.
As if two million lights aren’t enough, this year, organizers have set up a real ice skating rink. This is the first ice skating rink I have seen in Texas that wasn’t a part of the NHL. If you’ve never tried it, now is your chance. It’s not as hard as you might think. Just be sure to lace up your skates real tight! Reservations must be made in advance. Tickets cost $10 in advance and $12 for those reserving spots on the same day as their visit.
For more information about the Walkway of Lights and the other events being held in Marble Falls, visit www.marblefalls.org.