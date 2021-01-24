MORGAN’S POINT RESORT — Owning her own book store has been a longtime dream for Amy Noble, one she has had for more than 16 years.
The Cat’s Meow online book store is the result of that goal for the Morgan’s Point Resort resident, fulfilling orders out of her home.
Noble said it was the pandemic, along with being reminded of her dream when clearing out some old books, that led her to take the leap now.
“We have two book stores around here but neither one is heavily focused on being online,” Noble said. “So I decided to take the chance with it being based out of my house. I don’t have the overhead cost of a brick and mortar store, and the financial risk is a lot less.”
The name and logo of the book store have been with Noble for more than a decade, originally coming up for the idea as part of a high school project.
Noble said she originally didn’t like reading, only being forced for school projects, and finally found “the book” when she was in middle school. That book for her was “Titanic: The Long Night” by Diane Hoh, and led her to try and help others discover that one book which turns them onto reading.
“You are kind of sad when a good book like that ends because you got to know these people, they are kind of like your new friends, and now they are gone,” Noble said.
Ever since then, whenever Noble hears people say they don’t like to read, she tells them they just haven’t found the right book yet.
“I have always helped people find that (book), and it opens up a whole world that you wouldn’t be able to experience otherwise,” she said.
Noble started the business with about 175 books of her own, but has allowed those with collections of their own to do a book swap for something in her collection or sell them for money. Currently Noble said she has more than 760 books sorted in a spare bedroom in her home, organized to help her quickly find them when needed.
Nobel’s website, www.TheCatsMeowBooks.com, allows customers to look through the collection of books from home.
Noble said she is currently relying on word of mouth to let people know about the business, which has been slow, but plans on partnering with other companies in the future. In February and March, Noble said she plans on partnering with other local businesses, such as Dough Re Mi, to offer deals for customers of both businesses. Deals will include sets with local products alongside deals with the online store.
“I see the struggle that small businesses have so I have been working with a couple other small businesses,” Noble said. “Starting in March I will have a page on the website for other local businesses showing what they have to get them some business, too.”
Noble said if her business did well enough in the future she would like to open her own brick and mortar book store while still holding onto the online ordering system she has created.