KILLEEN — Fort Hood youth are taking cheer lessons at Extreme Cheer & Tumbling in Killeen.
Extreme Cheer & Tumbling has partnered with SKIES for the past eight years to allow Fort Hood youth to learn the fundamentals of cheer. Brenda Brown, instructional program specialist with Child and Youth Services, believes that cheer differs from gymnastics in that it is a team sport instead of an individual sport.
“The team works together to make formations and perform stunts, so they learn team work as well as receiving that core strength and flexibility from the tumbling and strengthening exercises they do,” Brown said.
She believes that working together to create routines can be the most challenging aspect of cheer.
“Each child has to perform their part for the routine to go right and when it all comes together it is a great treat for the crowd to watch,” Brown said.
Many people often don’t consider cheering to be a sport, but Brown respectfully disagrees and believes that it’s not only physically challenging, but it can open doors for the kids in the future.
“These girls work hard doing a variety of strengthening exercises to build their core to be able to tumble and do stunts like pyramids,” Brown said. “Cheer is also something they can compete in and receive scholarships for.”
Bridget Wiley, owner of Extreme Cheer & Tumbling, hopes that the kids participating in the cheer classes gain something greater than more athletic ability.
“First and foremost, we want them to gain confidence within themselves,” Wiley said. “Learning basic fundamentals of cheer and growing to love the sport of cheerleading.”
She is proud to partner with SKIES to connect with Fort Hood youth and wants to help make transitions easier for them.
“Working with military families is very important to us,” Wiley said. “Many kids moving to a new town can be intimidating. Giving the kids a ‘gym home’ where they can make friends instantly and be a part of something can make their transition to a new town much easier.”
Brown believes that participating in cheer cannot only give kids confidence, but also teach them to never give up, even if they mess up every once in a while.
“Cheer is a lot about personality and attitude. The cheerleaders are learning to put themselves in the spotlight and learning how to present themselves in a positive way. Their smile, their posture, their presence – these are all things they are taught to think about, and this will help them to have a positive self-image and give them the self-confidence they need to excel in all areas of life,” Brown said. As they attempt each new stunt, they may make a mistake and the stunt fails, but they pick themselves up and try it again until they get it right and this builds their character, teaching them how to overcome challenges in life.”
The cost per month is $65. That covers four one-hour sessions. Extreme Cheer & Tumbling partners with SKIES to offer other types of classes as well.
Brown said Extreme Cheer & Tumbling also offers gymnastics classes for children as young as one year old. Children already registered with Child & Youth Services can enroll online at https://go.usa.gov/xn4rd or at Parent Central Services in Bldg. 36000, Room 101. For information on cheer or other gymnastics classes taught at Extreme Cheer & Tumbling, call SKIESUnlimited at 254-287-4592.