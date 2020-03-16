Ralph Wilson Youth Club
Ralph Wilson Youth Club Boy of the Month for March 2020, Yariel Reyes
Yariel is a first grader at Cater Elementary. He was nominated because he is respectful, joyful, and sweet! He is always there to lend a hand and does it with the best smile on his face. He loves his friends well and is always playing and encouraging the people around him. His favorite part of the club is the study hall because he can get his homework done, and he likes the staff because they are nice. Yariel is the son of Lesly Gonzalez of Temple.
Ralph Wilson Youth Club Girl of the Month for March 2020, Leilani Anderson
Leilani is a first grader at High Point Elementary. She was nominated because she is able to make friends with anyone, she is an example every day for her peers on how to treat others, and she always is sure to make the staff smile as well. Her favorite areas are the game room and the movie room. Leilani is the daughter of Randal Anderson and Christina Rodriguez.