The Friends of the Belton Public Library is slated to host its 17th annual Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Saturday, March 16, at the Belton Church of Christ, 3003 N. Main St. in Belton.
Last year, the event, which began in 2005, was not held in response to COVID-19 restrictions.
This year, three authors and writers with ties to the Central Texas community will be honored: award- winning Temple Daily Telegram reporter Patricia Benoit, who writes the newspaper’s Backroads columns; Stephen Harrigan, who wrote the novel “Gates of the Alamo”; and Carolyn Osborn, who wrote the memoir “Durations.”
Jeannette Kelly — a former educator, community leader, and co-founder of the Friends of the Belton Public Library — also will be posthumously honored with the Friend of the Friends Award.
“Reservations will become available in late February,” Friends of the Belton Public Library said in a statement. “If you would like to be added to our invitation mailing list, please email your name and address to membership@friendsbeltonlibrary.org.”
Reservation forms also will become available online at friendsbeltonlibrary.org/baluncheon.php.
During the event, attendees also will receive a brief first-hand synopsis of the authors’ work — pieces that will be available for purchase on site.
“In 1946, when World War II was well over, I moved from Nashville, Tenn., to a small town called Gatesville in Texas. I was 12 years old,” Osborn said. “My father, my newly-wed stepmother, and my younger brother, all got in Mother’s Buick and simply drove west. We were strangers to each other and, except for my new mother and my father, who had been stationed at Fort Hood, strangers to Texas.”
Her memoir “Durations” is about the years she spent in Nashville with two aunts and an invalid grandmother as well as her subsequent years in Gatesville.
“It is also about the family’s fear of stigma concerning our first mother’s mental illness, a fear so great all information about her was kept secret,” Osborn said.
Proceeds from ticket sales for the Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction ticket are a major source of funding for activities that support the Lena Armstrong Public library, according to Friends of the Belton Public Library.
“When I was a student at (the University of Texas), I’d take the bus home to Belton where one of my parents would meet me,” Osborn said. “Across the street from the bus station was the Carnegie Library, which later became the Lena Armstrong Public Library. At the time, during the 1950s, I thought Belton was especially fortunate to have a Carnegie Library.”
For further updates on the Book and Author Luncheon and Silent Auction, readers can visit FriendsBeltonLibrary.org online.