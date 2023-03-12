Temple Civic Theatre is ready to raise the curtain on a new season of comedy, musicals and drama.
“This exciting lineup includes six Mainstage productions, three Youth Series workshops, a summer Youth musical, and a Central Texas New Play Works Festival,” TCT Artistic Director Natasha Tolleson said in a news release.
This upcoming season will continue Tolleson’s vision of the community theatre being inclusive, innovative and imaginative. It will feature works by classic and award-winning writers.
“This upcoming season’s lineup promises theater favorites as well as brand new titles,” Tolleson said.
TCT will open its Mainstage Series with the musical “The Addams Family,” running Oct. 19-29. The show is a comical feast that embraces the wackiness in every family. It features an original story: Wednesday Addams, the ultimate princess of darkness, has grown up and fallen in love with a sweet, smart young man from a respectable family — a man her parents have never met. And if that wasn’t upsetting enough, Wednesday confides in her father and begs him not to tell her mother. Everything will change for the whole family on the fateful night they host a dinner for Wednesday’s “normal” boyfriend and his parents.
Next in the Mainstage Series will be the musical play “A Christmas Carol,” which will run Dec. 7-17. In this classic Charles Dickens tale, a miser learns the true meaning of Christmas when three ghostly visitors review his past and foretell his future.
“Cinderella,” a family musical, is scheduled to run Feb. 15-25, 2024. This fairy tale story will include the Fairy Godmother, a glass slipper and a handsome prince.
A new play, “The Mountain Top,” will be offered March 7-10, 2024. Written by Katori Hall, the play is a gripping reimagination of events the night before the assassination of civil rights leader Dr. Martin Luther King Jr. On April 3, 1968, after delivering one of his most memorable speeches, an exhausted Dr. King retires to his room at the Lorraine Motel while a storm rages outside. When a mysterious stranger arrives with some surprising news, King is forced to confront his destiny and his legacy to his people.
Local thespians will bring John Steinbeck’s classic novel “The Grapes of Wrath” to life April 26 through May 6, 2024. The story follows the Joad family and their flight from the dust bowl of Oklahoma. Desperately proud, but reduced to poverty by the loss of their farm, the Joads pile their few possessions on a battered old truck and head west for California, hoping to find work and a better life.
The epic struggle between good and evil will be featured in the musical “Jekyll & Hyde,” which will run June 20-30, 2024. This production is based on the classic story by Robert Louis Stevenson and features a score of pop rock hits from Frank Wildhorn and Leslie Bricusse.
A summer youth musical, “Mean Girls Jr.” will take place Aug. 2-4, 2024. This “fetch” musical from book writer Tina Fey, lyricist Nell Benjamin and composer Jeff Richmond is packed with keen wit, an undeniably catchy score, and a sincere message for everyone.
Other TCT events and offerings
In addition to mainstage productions, TCT also will offer “Broadway Babies” classes for children age 4-7, “Broadway Kids” classes for children ages 8-11, and “Broadway Bound” classes in musical theater performance for youth ages 8-18.
The Central Texas New Playworks Festival will take place Aug. 12-18 and will feature the plays of Central Texas playwrights.
All performances will take place at the theater, 2413 S. 13th St. in Temple. Regular plays run Friday through Sunday and musical productions run Thursday through Sunday. Show times are at 7:30 p.m. each evening with a Sunday matinee offered at 2:30 p.m. For tickets and information visit templecivictheatre.com.