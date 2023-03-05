Delta Kappa Gamma
The Lambda Chapter of Delta Kappa Gamma will meet at 4:30 p.m. on Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
The program, presented by Jill Mooney, will be instruction on how to create an original piece of glass art. Members are asked to bring $20 to cover the cost of the project materials.
Bell Extension Education Association
The Bell Extension Education Association will meet at 10 a.m. on Monday in the meeting room at the AgriLife Extension office, 1605 N. Main St. in Belton.
Registration fees for the TEEA District 8 Spring Conference scheduled for April 11 will be due to the county chairman.
Planning will continue for the fundraiser rummage sale to be held April 14-15 at the Seaton Community Center. Tejas EE Club will host the meeting, which is open to the public.
Bell County Texas Tech Alumni Association
The Bell County Texas Tech Alumni Association will hold a Centennial Celebration event 1-4 p.m. on March 12 at the Rotary pavilion at Lions Park, 4320 Lions Park Drive in Temple.
Attendees will have the opportunity to see the TTU Centennial trailer, meet the team and connect with Bell County Red Raiders. Food and drinks will be sold with proceeds supporting the Bell County scholarship fund.
Those who wish to attend are asked to RSVP to Glenna Bowie at ttaa.bellcounty@gmail.com or text 832-797-6367.
Caregiver support group
The Area Agency on Aging will hold a support group meeting for caregivers at 10 a.m. on Thursday at the Central Texas Council of Governments, 2180 N. Main St. in Belton.
The meeting is open to caregivers of all kinds. Participants will have the opportunity to learn about self care, receive tips and resources, and engage with other caregivers. Light refreshments will be served.
For information contact Theresa Mireles at 254-770-2346 or email Theresa.mireles@ctcog.org.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties. The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming activities include: 3/6 Chat “N” Canasta, 3/10 TGIF, 3/11 Couples Night Out, 3/13 Bookworms, 3/14 Singing Bluebonnets, 3/15 Popcorn Bridge and Team Trivia, 3/16 Meet & Greet, 3/17 Trailblazers, 3/18 Exploring Wines, 3/20 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 3/21 Bunco, 3/22 Fun Lunch, 3/23 Heritage Seekers, 3/25 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg, 3/27 Well-Read Woman, Crochet & Knitting, and Monday Canasta, and 3/28 Singing Bluebonnets.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Milam Community Theater
Milam Community Theater is seeking volunteers and will hold a volunteer workshop and registration event at 6 p.m. on Thursday at the Williams Event Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron.
People are needed to help with back stage work, construction of sets, tech booth work and more. For information contact Cheryl Heller at 713-419-9673 or email volunteer@milamcommunitytheater.com
Books for Lunch
The Books for Lunch group will meet at noon Wednesday in the board room on the third floor of the Temple Public Library, 100 W. Adams Ave. in Temple.
Marquita Everson, a retired U.S. Army master sergeant with 20 years of military service, will present “Occupy,” a collection of stories by 10 authors dealing with encouragement, discovery and inspiration. Several of the contributors to this work have military-related backgrounds, but all their stories focus on how with God’s help they search and then occupy their place in life. Copies of the book will be available for purchase and signature after the program.
Anyone wanting to bring their lunch may do so and the Temple Literacy Council will provide drinks. Books for Lunch is sponsored by the Temple Public Library and the Temple Literacy Council. For information call 254-774-7323 or email templeliteracy@gmail.com.
Bell County Master Gardener Association
The Bell County Master Gardener Association has announced several upcoming events.
The association will host a seminar titled “Peaches and Plums” presented by Certified Master Gardener William “Bill” Walker at 6 p.m. on Thursday, March 16, at the group’s learning center located at 1605 Main St. in Belton. The seminar is free but space is limited to 50 participants. Donations will be accept to help support continuing education opportunities in Bell County. Participants may register by emailing bcmgaspeakers@gmail.com.
On Saturday, March 25, the association will hold a spring plant sale from 8 a.m. to 1 p.m. at Bend of the River, 7115 S. General Bruce Drive in Temple. Items for sale will include a wide variety of vegetables, herbs, annuals, perennials and more. Certified Master Gardeners will be on site to assist patrons with plant selection and to answer any questions.
The association will hold a seminar, “Texas Superstar Annuals,” presented by Master Gardener Debbie Thompson at 6 p.m. on March 30 at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail in Harker Heights. The seminar is free, but it is limited to 70 participants. Registration opens at 8 a.m. on March 13. Participants may register online at bitly/3XUU2Bk.
Altrusa scholarships
Altrusa International of Temple is now seeking applicants for its annual scholarship program. Scholarships are available for high school seniors and college students in Bell County.
Applications can be submitted on the Altrusa website, www.altrusatemple.org, or mailed to: Altrusa Scholarship Committee, P.O. Box 1251, Temple, TX 76503.
Applicants are advised to make sure all required information is included: transcripts, letters of recommendation, and completed application form.
The application deadline is March 31. For information email Regina Phinney, Altrusa scholarship chair, at rphinney85@gmail.com.
Native Plant Society
The Tonkawa Chapter of the Native Plant Society of Texas will meet at 6 p.m. on Monday at Barrow Brewing Company, 108 Royal St. in Salado.
The speaker will be Juan Anaya, a Master Gardener and Master Naturalist. He will present native plants to attract hummingbirds and other pollinators. A short business meeting will take place before the presentation.
Master Gardeners and Master Naturalists may count this event as one education credit hour. New members at this meeting will receive a potted native plant
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.