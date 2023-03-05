Temple Music Club scholarships

The Temple Music Club has announced winners of its annual scholarship program. David Larsen, left, received the Durwood Scholarship for $500; Kacy Olson received the Nora Wendland Scholarship for $1,000; Maverick Shepherd won the Ann Chamblee Scholarship for $500; and Amy Villanueva won the Roy Finley Scholarship for $500.

 Courtesy photo

