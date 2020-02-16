Sons of the American Revolution
The Heart of Texas Chapter of the Sons of the American Revolution honored two of its charter members at its Jan. 11 meeting at the Salado Public Library. Col. Jack Oliver and Dr. Weldon Cannon are two of the original signers of the Heart of Texas charter who were honored at the meeting.
The local chapter had its beginnings on Jan. 31, 1971 in Salado when several likeminded compatriots started a chapter of the SAR. The original charter has been restored and re-framed for its new permanent location in the Salado Public Library. Dr. Weldon Cannon, retired Temple College history professor, and Col. Jack Oliver, retired Air Force WWII pilot, reminisced about the founding and what brought them to start the HOT SAR chapter. In January, 2021, the chapter will celebrate 50 years of honoring the group’s decedents of the American Revolution, who, by their sacrifices, established the United States.
Salado Area Republican Women
The Salado Area Republican Women will hold a luncheon meeting 11:30 a.m. Thursday, Feb. 27, in the upstairs room at the Salado Civic Center, 601 N. Main St. in Salado.
David Balat, director of the Right on Healthcare initiative with the Texas Public Policy Foundation, will present “Healthcare 2020: The Republicans Answer to Medicare for All”.
The meal costs $15 and will be provided by Lynette Jones of McCain’s. The meeting is open to the public, but reservations are needed for food and seating by Monday, Feb. 24. To make a reservation, contact Shirley Stephenson at 254-338-5717 or email steppnup@embarqmail.com.
Bell Extension Education Association Luncheon with Style
The Bell Extension Education Association will hold its annual fundraiser, the Luncheon with Style, 11 a.m. March 21 at the Temple College Pavilion, 103 E. Marvin R. Felder Drive in Temple.
This year’s theme is “Roaring 20s”. The event will include a fashion show and performances by the hmmm quartet. Fashions will be provided by Dillard’s and the event is catered by the Knights of Columbus. Tickets are $20 each and are available by contacting 254-913-7111 or 254-985-0145. To make a table reservation contact 254-931-4034.
Funds from the event support 4-H scholarships and BEEA educational activities.
Altrusa
Altrusa is an international non-profit organization that strives to make local communities better through leadership, partnership and service. Club meetings are held at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of each month at Country Lane Senior Community in Temple.
For information visit www.alstrusatemple.org.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, a social group for women new to Central Texas, holds events each month.
For information about the club, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information on joining the club, contact Christina Wiggins at cwtraveling@hotmail.com and for information about club activities contact Carolyn Webster at 404-791-4849 or email bobcar28@gmail.com.
Central Texas Tea Party
The Central Texas Tea Party will hold a candidate forum Monday at Tenroc Ranch, 5471 Thomas Arnold Road in Salado. Social time starts at 6:30 p.m. and the forum starts at 7 p.m.
The forum will feature state and federal candidates.
Central Texas Republican Women
Central Texas Republican Women will meet 11 a.m. Monday at The Gin, 219 S. East St. in Belton. Cost is $15 per person; reservations are not required.
The program, “All Rise,” will feature an introduction of multiple judicial candidates.
For information visit www.ctrw-pace.com.
Wildflower Quilt Guild
The Wildflower Quilt Guild will meet Tuesday in the Family Life Center at First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple. Refreshments will be served at 6:30 p.m. and the meeting will begin at 7 p.m.
Guests are welcome to attend. Guild meetings are held the third Tuesday of each month at the church.
Leedale EE Club
The Leedale EE Club will meet 10 a.m. Monday in the Youth Building at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 State Highway 53 in Temple.
An update on the March 21 Luncheon with Style Show, “The Roaring 20s,” will be provided.
The Bell County Youth Fair also will be discussed and the Cultural Arts winners will be announced. Attendees also will have the opportunity to sign up for the District 8 Spring Conference in Centerville.
For information call 254-983-3028.
National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees
The National Association of Retired and Veteran Railway Employees will meet 1 p.m. Thursday at Jody’s Family Restaurant, 1301 S. First St. in Temple.
Those who wish to eat lunch are advised to arrive early. For information contact Buddy Stewart at 254-657-2773.
Community Emergency Response Team
The monthly meeting of the Community Emergency Response Team will take place 6:30 p.m. Thursday at Fire Station No. 8, located at 7268 Airport Road in Temple.
For information call Adrian at 254-721-7299.
Temple Study Club
The Temple Study Club will meet 2 p.m. Wednesday at The City Federation of Women’s Clubs clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
The program theme for the year is national parks. Margaret Young will give a presentation on Grand Canyon National Park.
Central Texas Travel Club
The Central Texas Travel Club will meet 11:30 a.m. Tuesday at the Hub in downtown Temple.
Mike Sprute of Collette Tours will give a presentation of an upcoming trip to New England to see the fall foliage.
The club is open to the public and there are no dues or membership requirements.
For information email centraltexastravelclub@outlook.com or leave at message at 254-760-3350.
Temple VA Women’s Club
The Temple VA Women’s Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Wednesday at the City Federation of Women’s Clubs clubhouse, 219 King Circle in Temple.
Mary Jo Price will introduce Millie Hen, who will give a program on “Hearts Attacks in Women”.
President Linda Montreuil will conduct the business meeting. Refreshments will follow.
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Suzanne Armour, director of programs, will provide an update on Families in Crisis, a nonprofit organization that supports victims of family violence, sexual violence and homelessness in Central Texas.
Temple Breakfast Lions
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets 7:30 a.m. the first and third Thursdays of each month at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. Club members usually start gathering at 7 a.m. for breakfast and socializing.
The club’s speaker for the Feb. 20 meeting will be Staci Mason, director of the Feed My Sheep charity. Feed My Sheep is a faith-based ministry that serves the homeless and the needy in Central Texas. The program provides meals, showers, and other personal services for those in need.
Anyone with a servant’s heart is welcome to attend. The club’s motto is “We Serve”.
