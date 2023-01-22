Bell County Retired School Employees Association
The Bell County Retired School Employees Association raises funds annually to participate in the TRTA Children’s Book Project to see that children receive a book of their very own to take home to read and enjoy.
On Friday, Jan. 9, BSREA members distributed books to children in kindergarten through third grade at Rogers Elementary School. Association members wish to thank the staff at Rogers Elementary for helping with this endeavor.
The association is in the process of distributing books to Holland ISD, Bartlett ISD, and Belton Early Childhood Center.
The next group meeting will be 2 p.m. Tuesday, Feb. 2, at St Francis Episcopal Church at 5001 Hickory in Temple.
Newcomers Club
The Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and surrounding counties.
The group also welcomes ladies that have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past three years and would like to connect with other ladies. Join the fun and check out the Newcomers Club Inc. at www.bellcountynewcomers.com. For information about joining, contact Jan Fisher at 2txgrl@gmail.com or 951-751-4002.
Upcoming club activities include: 1/23 Well-Read Women, Knit & Crochet and Monday Canasta, 1/25 Fun Lunch, 1/26 Heritage Seekers, and 1/28 Breakfast at Jimmy’s Egg.
Seaton Cemetery Association
The Seaton Cemetery Association will meet at 2 p.m. today in the Seaton Church fellowship building, 12561 State Highway 53 in Temple.
For information contact President Dolores Skrabanek at 254-985-2344 or 254-721-5645.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursdays of each month in the Ava room at the Hilton Garden Inn, 1749 Scott Boulevard in Temple. The group gathers at 7 a.m. to order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m.
Meetings also are broadcast by the Zoom online meeting platform. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com. Meetings are open to the public and the club is open to anyone with a heart for service.
Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club
The Temple Belton Ladies Lions Club meets at 6:30 p.m. the second and fourth Monday of the month at VFW Post 4008, 2311 S. Pearl St. in Belton.
Meetings are open to the public and newcomers are welcome.
Support groups at First United Methodist Church
Glasshouse Al-Anon Family Group meets at 12:15 p.m. on Mondays in room 110 at the First United Methodist Church, 102 N. Second St. in Temple.
Adult Children of Alcoholics/Dysfunctional Families meets at 10:30 a.m. on Thursdays in room 110 at the church.
For information, or to enter the building, call 254-493-7071.
Bell County Master Gardener Association seminar
The Bell County Master Gardener Association will hold a seminar, “Spring Gardening Starts Now,” at 6 p.m. on Tuesday at the Harker Heights Activities Center, 400 Indian Trail, in Harker Heights.
The class is limited to 30 people. Registration is available online at bit.ly/3CbSuLc.
Club news items may be submitted by emailing living@tdtnews.com. All items are due by noon Monday.