It is exciting and a blessing to see the effects of the warmer weather of spring. Sometimes there is an unexpected surprise that perks us up with a smile as we say to ourselves “I really didn’t expect that plant.” This happened to me as spring was just beginning. I was watching a plant in a flower pot, thinking I should remove this weed, but I decided to leave it alone to see what happens. I am so glad I did. This plant that I now recognized as a volunteer petunia exploded in a beautiful bright pink bloom.
I no longer have the type of petunia or the variety, but I did find out in researching petunias that there are four main types of petunias Grandiflora, Multiflora, Milliflora and Spreading (Wave). Under each type there are several varieties. I am sure some of our grandmothers planted petunias in the 1950’s these might have been of the Grandiflora type because they were developed in the 50’s. This petunia variety had blooms up to five inches across. Quite impressive, but they were short bloomers and the plants got spindly in the heat of the summer.
Another variety our mothers or grandmothers might have planted is Multiflroa which are smaller than Grandiflora and have multiple smaller blooms. These stand up to higher winds, are not spindly, and come in single and double blooms varieties.
Milliflora variety petunias are great for hanging baskets or containers. They grow to eight inches tall and wide and produce masses of one to one and a half inch blooms. They are low maintenance and require no deadheading.
Wave, the third type, is a relative new-comer to the petunia family. Wave petunias grow to a spread of two to four feet by the end of the summer and sports blooms about two inches across. They look great in containers or hanging baskets or groundcovers. They are easy to maintain and require no deadheading.
I am happy to report that a new addition to the Texas Superstar Plants is a petunia variety. Tidal Wave Red Velour Spreading Petunia has been named the latest Texas Superstar release based on its superior performance across the state, according to a Texas A&M AgriLife Research expert. The Tidal Wave Cherry, another Texas Superstar is described as a “great plant to use in hot color schemes where bright colors dominate. Or it can be toned down with softer flower or foliage colors” according to http://texassuperstar.com. (Check out this website for more information about Texas Superstar plant varieties.)
Tidal Wave Cherry and the Tidal Wave Red Velour Spreading Petunia have been tested throughout the state in a variety of climate and soil conditions and found to be successful. They require at least six hours of sun a day to flower well and do best in well-drained soil. They will grow up to thirty inches tall and if spaced up to two feet apart they can spread up to four feet.
It is not necessary to fertilize before planting Tidal Wave Cherry, but it is recommended to apply fertilizer after about a week after being planted. A slow release fertilizer is recommended and then monthly throughout the growing season. A water-soluble fertilizer may be also be used, but apply as instructed on the container. The same holds true with the Tidal Wave Red Velour Spreading Petunia.
Petunias have few disease or pest problems. If infected by aphids, these can easily be controlled. Slugs like to feed on petunias. Fungal diseases can be avoided by watering the plants through a drip system instead of watering plants from above. Petunias don’t like water on their flowers. When it rains, petunias close up. It takes several days for the blooms to recover and fully open once again, though the Tidal Wave flowers recover more rapidly than other varieties.
Other petunia varieties that are listed among the Texas Superstar plants are the Laura Bush Petunia, and Tidal Wave Silver Petunia.