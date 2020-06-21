Caleb Sirmon became Boy Scouts of America Troop 153’s 200th Eagle Scout when a board of review approved him for the rank in May.
Now the 16-year-old, whose troop is chartered to Oak Park United Methodist Church in Temple, is ready to spend his two remaining years of eligibility stress free.
“I know it’s taken about four or five years, but I have to say the best memory about (Scouts) was reaching Eagle. ... That’s basically the end goal of this,” Sirmon told the Telegram. “I’m obviously still going to continue in Scouts, but now a lot of the stress is taken off.”
Sirmon also said he will be able to focus more on sharing his skills with the younger Scouts. And the Salado High student already has a grasp on leadership, as he managed a team of about 15 Scouts when completing his Eagle Scout project — constructing benches for a Scout camp.
“We built 10 benches that they will use to scatter around a trail that they have,” Sirmon said. “They can hold water jugs and everything.”
Sirmon shared the specifics regarding his project with his Eagle Scout Board of Review. The panel featured Mike Fuller — the first Scout to attain the rank of Eagle from Troop 153.
Although he said he enjoyed working on his Eagle Scout project, Simon emphasized how his favorite experience, thus far, is his experience at The Florida National High Adventure Sea Base.
“We canoed about two miles out to an island and just camped there,” Sirmon said. “We went scuba diving, deep-sea fishing and canoeing. It was a great experience with my friends being on island time.”
But Sirmon also has enjoyed the experiences he has shared with his dad. Despite not serving in a major position with the troop, Sirmon said his dad — Jonathan Sirmon — is an active participant in his Scouting career.
“He doesn’t have a major position in the troop but he still helps out around,” Sirmon said. “He camps with us and since he’s a really good cook he sometimes supervises the cooking.”
Grateful for these experiences, Sirmon said children looking to heighten their outdoors skills and knowledge should explore joining a local troop.
“If they’re looking for a program that helps with skills in life … well, you should look up Scouts,” he said. “I know it can take a while and costs money, but it’s a really good program.”
Willie Capps — Troop 153’s committee chairman, and Troops 153 and 101 unit commissioner — told the Telegram how Sirmon’s progression to Eagle is quite an accomplishment for the troop.
Over 30 percent of Scouts in Troop 153 attain the rank of Eagle, he said.