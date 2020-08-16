NOLANVILLE — The 504th Expeditionary Military Intelligence Brigade and community members from the town of Nolanville held a ceremony Aug. 8 to unveil their military mural tribute.
The Nolanville Economic Development Corporation commissioned local Artist Rudy Calooy and 12 other artists to capture the spirit of the military population. The project is intended to honor veterans, soldiers and families by acknowledging the area history influenced by the military population. The murals showcase generations of soldiers and units that have called Fort Hood home.
“I remember when people used to ask, ‘Where is Nolanville?” Mayor Andy Williams said. “Now, when I talk to them, they say, ‘What’s going on in Nolanville?’ It doesn’t take long for locals to find a commonality amongst each other in this area. Almost every person that you run into in Nolanville has some affiliation with the military. Whether they are currently serving, retired, contractor or married to someone who is. That is why it is fitting for our surroundings to reflect our patriotism. Public art is one of the best ways to do it.”
Col. Bryan Leclerc, the 504th EMIB commander, acknowledged the importance of a good relationship between Fort Hood and the surrounding communities.
“Bridging the gap between your community and the local military community is very important,” Leclerc said. “I think these murals are an absolutely beautiful way of doing that.”
“Public art strengthens community identity and pride,” Williams said. “It imparts a broader understanding. Public art is accessible to everyone. The murals demonstrate our strong cultural influence from our military members. If you served in the military you probably already started conversation before the ceremony like, ‘Hey, I used to be in that unit’ or ‘I went to Iraq twice with that unit.’”
After the ceremony was complete, community members assisted with the installation of the final piece of art which showcased the 504th EMIB.
If you are interested in viewing the public art visit Monarch Park, 101 Gold Star Ave. in Nolanville.