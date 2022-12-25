The Milam Community Theater has announced that it will take on three classic, prize-winning productions for its 2023 main stage season.
The plays include Pulitzer prize-winning “Crimes of the Heart” by Beth Henley, Ken Ludwig’s take on Sir Conan Doyle’s “Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery,” and the romantic comedy “Almost, Maine.”
“This season, we look forward to allowing our actors to experience those limelight moments that put them on the edge of the stage,” Community Theater Director Jigar Bhakta said. “After directing ‘The Wizard of Oz’ and taking an on-stage role with ‘Murder on the Orient Express,’ I saw a huge pool of talent in our community who need to be showcased.”
“Crimes of the Heart,” set in Hazlehurst, Miss., follows three sisters who have gathered to await the news of their grandfather who is living out the last hours of his life. “Yet troubling and grave, this story is somehow hilarious and touching and will linger in your mind long after the final fade-to-black,” David Burnett, director of media and public relations for Milam Community Theater, said in a news release. Performance dates are Feb. 25, Feb. 26, March 4, and March 5.
“Baskerville: A Sherlock Holmes Mystery” is a fast-paced adventure of everyone’s favorite detective solving his most notorious case about the mystery of “The Hound of Baskervilles.” The production features a dizzying web of clues, silly accents, disguises and deceit as actors portray more than 40 characters in this detective’s tale for the ages. Performances will take place July 22, July 23, July 29, and July 30
“Almost, Maine” is set in a mythical town that is so far north, it’s almost not in the United States, and yet it’s almost Canada. The story takes place on a single cold and clear Friday in the middle of winter, where the northern lights hover above and Almost’s residents find themselves falling in and out of love in the strangest ways. Hearts are broken; love is lost, found and confounded; and life for the people of Almost, Maine will never be the same in this romantic comedy. Performance dates are Nov. 4, Nov. 5, Nov. 11 and Nov. 12.
All performances take place at the Lester and Beatrice Williams Events Center, 408 S. Columbus Ave. in Cameron. For tickets and more information visit milamcommunitytheater.com.