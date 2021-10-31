Colonial Dames
The Gov. Samuel Mathews Chapter Colonial Dames XVII Century recently met at the Bell County Museum in Belton.
The Department of Veteran Affairs and Baylor University offered thanks for monetary donations given by the chapter. The chapter received 21 certificates of merit from the Texas Society Colonial Dames XVII Century for 2021.
Sandra Boyd presented four mayoral proclamations for Colonial Heritage Month in October. The proclamations were issued in October 2020 and 2021 by mayors of Belton and Temple.
Boyd presented the program “Signing the Mayflower Compact.” The year 2020 was the 400th anniversary of the 66-day crossing of the Atlantic Ocean by 102 passengers and about 30 crew members. Today, 35 million Americans are descendants of the Mayflower passengers.
The chapter collected $300 to participate in a community/conservation/creative state program. The funds will be used to purchase bees and seeds for butterfly and bird attraction to an 11-acre farm near Marlin.
Joint art exhibit
Bell Fine Arts and Salado Village Artists groups will have a joint exhibit of artwork at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center November 6 through December 17. About 100 pieces of art will be displayed with many pieces for sale.
A reception is planned 5 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 6. For more information call Jeanne Logsdon at 409-313-0611. The CAC is located at 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Daughters of the American Revolution
The Betty Martin Chapter of the National Society Daughters of the American Revolution recently held its October meeting.
A presentation was made by Susan Holt, NSDAR National Chair for the Chapter Achievement Awards via Zoom. Awards were presented to membership from the National Society.
Regent Caroline Tillman presented numerous awards to membership for their work this year. The chapter announced the Day of Service Project, collection of items for the VA, an upcoming Commemoration of the Tomb of the Unknown Soldier and electronic application training.
Lauren Rickard was selected as Chapter Outstanding Junior for 2021. The chapter’s 2021 Teacher of the Year and Conservation Awardee will be presented at the next meeting.
For more information about applying for membership or information on service projects contact the chapter at bettymartinregent@aol.com
Rotary Club of Temple South
Rotarians will meet at noon on Monday in the meeting room at Country Lane Apartments in Temple.
Randy Mongold, Georgetown Rotarian, will speak on the Largest Flag in the U.S. project.
Temple Garden Club
The Temple Garden Club will meet 9:30 a.m. Thursday at the Azalee Marshall Cultural Activities Center, 3011 N. Third St. in Temple.
Norman Northen, a master floral designer with Precious Memories, will present the program “Christmas Treads 2021”.
Karen Nalley will present the horticulture exhibit. Hostesses will be Evelyn Jez, Sandi Pascoe, Susan Krauskopf and Barbara Stabeno.
BEEA November luncheon
Bell Extension Education Association’s Countywide November Luncheon will be held 10 a.m. Monday in the fellowship hall at Ocker Brethren Church, 17454 Highway 53 in Temple.
Nancy Urbantke will present a State Education Program, “Oh Be Careful Little Eyes What You See” addressing internet safety for children.
Members are asked to bring personal care items which will be donated to local food pantries. Box lunches from Miller’s Market Deli will be available for purchase, drinks will be provided.
Club presidents are asked to RSVP to Nancy Posvar with number of members planning to attend. Guests are invited and may call 254-742-5431 to RSVP.
Bell County Newcomers Club
The Bell County Newcomers Club, Inc. is looking for new members and extends a warm welcome to ladies that are new (within the past three years) to Bell County and the surrounding areas. The group also welcomes ladies who have just retired, are recent empty nesters, or have experienced another life change within the past 3 years and would like to connect with other ladies.
For information, visit www.bellcountynewcomers.com
Upcoming group activities are: 11/1 Chat’N Canasta, 11/3 Monthly Luncheon and Popcorn Bridge, 11/8 Bookworms and Dominoes, 11/9 Singing Bluebonnets and Tuesday Canasta, 11/12 TGIF lunch, 11/13 Couples Night Out, 11/15 Snack Time Mah Jongg, 11/16 Bunco, 11/17 Popcorn Bride and Fun Lunch, 11/18 Heritage Seekers, 11/19 Trail Blazers Hiking, 11/22 Well-Read Women, Crochet & Knit, and Monday Canasta, and 11/23 Singing Bluebonnets.
Marine Corps League
The Louis Wayne Qualls Marine Corps League Detachment No. 1249 will hold a United State Marine Corps birthday breakfast 7 a.m. Saturday, Nov. 6, at American Legion Post No. 133, 1300 S. 25th St. in Temple to celebrate the Marine Corps’ 246th birthday.
Tickets, which will be available at the door, are $12 each with proceeds benefiting various community projects. For information call 512-461-7462.
Junior League GEM program
The Junior League of Bell County is continuing its Girls Empowerment Movement mentorship program. The next event, which will focus on scholarships, will take place 6:30 p.m. Wednesday, Nov. 17, at the Temple High School library, 415 N. 31st St. in Temple. Guest speakers will present information on scholarships and financial aid.
Young ladies who participate in the GEM program will be invited to attend the Prom Project, where they will receive a prom dress, graduation dress, accessories and gift certificates for prom.
Members of the community are invited to support the GEM program by donating money online at jlbellco.org as well as gathering donations of prom dresses, shoes and accessories. For information or to RSVP, email Girls Empowerment Movement at GEM@jlbellco.org.
Temple Breakfast Lions Club
The Temple Breakfast Lions Club meets the first and third Thursday of each month at First Street Roasters, 110 S. First St. in Temple. The business will open at 7 a.m. so group members may gather and order breakfast and the meeting starts at 7:30 a.m. Masks are highly encouraged.
The meeting also will be available on the Zoom online platform for those who do not want to attend in person. For information email Lmeeker53@gmail.com.
The group is open to anyone with a servant’s heart. The International President’s theme this year is “Service from the Heart”.
Altrusa
Altrusa International of Temple meets at noon the second and fourth Tuesday of the month at Ralph Wilson Youth Club, 1515 S. 25th St. in Temple.
For information visit altrusatemple.org.
Rotary Club of Belton
The Rotary Club of Belton meets at noon Tuesdays at The Gin at Nolan Creek, 219 S. East St. in Belton.
