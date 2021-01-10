BELTON — A new business in Belton is bringing a 19th century style of photography into the modern era. Forgotten Film studio, operated by Laura Lee and her husband Jonathan Cobb, offers tintype photography, which was popular in the 1860s and 1870s.
The couple opened the studio in November at 200 E. Central Ave. in Belton after years of taking photos as a hobby.
Lee said the tintype photos, which are the studio’s specialty, make a great keepsake. She also said the sessions are a fun activity for a social outing or date night.
“The images, instead of film, we use metal,” Lee said. “It is almost like a keepsake. It is designed for two people and they get the tin photo and a digital scan for sharing on social media.”
Traditional tintype photography involves applying a syrupy solution of cellulose nitrate in ether and alcohol to an iron plate covered in silver nitrate, loading it in a camera then taking the photo. The photograph will then be developed, appearing right in front of the customer.
While these photos would require the subjects to be still for several minutes in the past, Lee said the store now uses a flash which can cut the time down to six seconds.
Lee said business has been steady since they have opened, though the couple expects more customers after the end of the pandemic.
The studio also provides a range of film and photography services, include digital portraits and digital scanning and restoration.
Lee said one of the business’s services, which has been rising in popularity at the store, has been the restoration of old photos.
The couple has seen many older residents come in recently needing the service after their photographs were either damaged or marked on.
“A lot of people might have antique paper photographs where maybe their kid gets a hold of them and colors on them or they deteriorate over time,” Lee said. “We scan and digitally repair those.”
Lee said she first got into photography after her husband, who was also into it, bought her a camera to keep her hands and mind occupied after she quit smoking.
Following this newfound hobby, Lee said she and her husband set up the Facebook group for Forgotten Film to share their passion. When the pandemic hit the couple discovered tintype photography and decided they wanted to share their interest.
“We just did it as a hobby for a while and we started a Facebook page where we would collect antique cameras, and a lot of the time you would find film in them that had yet to be exposed,” Lee said. “It was recently that he and I got together and decided we wanted to branch out and open up services to people, because it is vintage and it is kind of cool. It is a unique experience.”